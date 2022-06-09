Moody's assigns Aa3 underlying, Aa1 enhanced to Beaverton SD 48J, OR's Series 2022 GOULT bonds; outlook stable

New York, June 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 underlying rating to Beaverton School District 48J (Washington and Multnomah Counties), OR's General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022, which will be issued in the approximate amount of $320 million. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Aa1 enhanced rating based on the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program (OSBG) (Aa1 stable). Moody's maintains Aa3 underlying ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and full faith and credit obligations and a Aa3 issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post issuance, the district will have approximately $1.1 billion in outstanding general obligation bonds, $30.4 million in full faith and credit obligations, $4.4 million in capital lease obligations and $146.7 million in pension obligations. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the district's strong local economy in the Portland (Aaa stable) metropolitan area, favorable resident income levels and recent enrollment declines largely driven by the coronavirus pandemic. Consecutive operating surpluses in fiscal 2020 and 2021, supported by improved state funding and controlled spending, have strengthened reserves, with another operating surplus projected for fiscal 2022. While finances are in line with board targets, reserve and cash levels fall below national medians for similarly rated districts. In common with many school districts, the pandemic drove an unusually large decline in enrollment in fiscal 2021, and district officials project that modest declines will continue over the near-term. The district's finances will likely remain stable because of management's tight expenditure controls and the revenue stability provided by a hold-harmless provision in the state's funding formula in fiscal 2022. The district's leverage is substantial however, because of considerable voter-authorized debt outstanding and elevated pension liabilities.

The Aa3 rating assigned to the district's general obligation bonds is equivalent to the issuer rating based on the district's full faith, credit and unlimited property tax pledge. Debt service is funded by a separate property tax levy that is dedicated to bondholders and secured by statute.

The Aa1 enhanced rating reflects the bonds' expected qualification to the OSBG, rated Aa1 stable. Qualified bonds are backed by the State of Oregon's full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power which is pledged to guarantee qualified bond debt service for school districts when due. Key aspects of the program include third party notification of any unpaid debt service and favorable state oversight.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation the district's financial position will remain satisfactory given management's willingness to implement broad cost controls, aligning expenditures with available revenues given anticipated enrollment declines.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained increase in fund balance and liquidity

- Meaningful reduction in long-term liabilities and fixed costs

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Erosion of fund balance or liquidity

- Continued enrollment declines not met with expense reductions - Downgrade of the state's rating and/or school bond guarantee program rating (enhanced rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds are backed by the district's full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge. Debt service for GOULT bonds in Oregon is funded by a separate property tax levy that is dedicated to bondholders and secured through statute, a beneficial credit strength for bond holders.

The state pledges its full faith, credit and unlimited taxing power under the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program to guarantee debt service when due for qualified school districts' GOULT bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022 bonds represent the first issuance of a $723 million GOULT authorization approved by voters in May 2022. District officials expect to issue the remaining portion in 2025. Bond proceeds will fund a variety of capital projects throughout the district including a rebuild of the Raleigh Hills Elementary School.

PROFILE

Beaverton School District 48J is located 10 miles west of Portland and covers 57 square miles primarily in Washington County (Aaa) and a small portion in Multnomah County (Aaa stable). The district serves residents in the City of Beaverton (Aa1) and portions of the cities of Hillsboro (Aa1 stable), Tigard (Aa1), Portland and unincorporated area. As of fiscal 2022, the district operates six high schools, eight middle schools, 33 elementary schools, and five option schools serving an estimated enrollment of 39,376 students including those enrolled in two district sponsored charter schools.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75699. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

