Moody's assigns Aa3 underlying, Aa1 enhanced to Lane CCD, OR's 2020 Series A and B GOULT bonds; outlook negative

New York, July 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an underlying Aa3 rating to Lane Community College District, Oregon's General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020A (Tax-Exempt) and Series 2020B (Federally Taxable) with principal amounts of $75 million and $46.5 million respectively. We also assigned an Aa1 enhanced rating from the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program (Aa1 stable) to both bond series. Concurrently we have affirmed the Aa3 ratings on the district's $13 million in Moody's rated outstanding GOULT bonds and Aa3 ratings on $14.7 million in outstanding full faith and credit (FF&C) bonds. The underlying rating outlook has been changed to negative from no outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 GOULT rating reflects the district's large and growing tax base anchored by the presence of the University of Oregon (Aa2 negative), moderate socioeconomic wealth indicators and manageable debt and pension burdens. It also reflects the district's historically weak management and governance that has resulted in a below average financial profile weakened by consecutive years of operating deficits and declining enrollment which have not been sufficiently offset by commensurate growth in revenue or expenditure reductions. Manageable debt and pension burdens are also incorporated into the rating.

The Aa3 rating on the district's (FF&C) obligations reflects the general credit characteristics of the district as well as the legal security of the bonds, which carry a full faith and credit pledge. The absence of a rating distinction between the GOULT and the FF&C ratings reflects our view of the strength of the full faith and credit pledge in Oregon, which we typically rate at the same level as the GOULT or issuer rating.

The Aa1 enhanced rating reflects the State of Oregon's (Aa1 stable) full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power which is pledged to guarantee qualified bond debt service for school and community college districts when due. Key aspects of the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program include third party notification of any unpaid debt service and favorable state oversight.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Lane CCD. However this could change if the coronavirus leads to worse than expected enrollment and thus revenue projections for the fall term. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Lane CCD changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the underlying rating recognizes the significant difficulties facing the district to stabilize its financial operations and rebuild reserves in the short term during a time of heightened budget and operational uncertainty. Failure to identify and credibly commit to sufficient expenditure cuts to restore operating balance and make material progress towards reaching board adopted minimum fund balance levels by the adoption of the district's fiscal 2022 budget would place considerable downward pressure on the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained improvement in the district's financial profile including reserves and liquidity

- Improvement in the district's socioeconomic indicators

- Extended period of growing enrollment

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to make prompt and meaningful progress towards rebuilding reserves above board adopted minimum levels

- Significant drops in revenue driven by either funding or enrollment declines

- Material contraction in the tax base

LEGAL SECURITY

The current offering is secured by the district's full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge. Debt service for GOULT bonds in Oregon is funded by a separate property tax levy that is dedicated to bondholders and secured through statute, a beneficial credit strength for bondholders.

The state pledges its full faith, credit and unlimited taxing power under the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program to guarantee debt service when due for qualified school and community college districts' GOULT bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to fund a range of facility upgrades throughout the college including updates to science, math arts and engineering spaces, a new building for health professions programs and dental clinic, create a workforce development center and a cybersecurity program lab.

PROFILE

Lane Community College District is a comprehensive, two-year, public college centered in Eugene Oregon, and serves the 4,600 square miles of Lane County and portions of adjacent counties. It is the fourth largest community college in Oregon with a Full Time Equivalent Enrollment of 7,354 in 2020 and serves an estimated population of 379,600.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Austin Harris

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG West

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One Front Street

Suite 1900

San Francisco 94111

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



William Oh

Additional Contact

Regional PFG West

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

