Moody's assigns Aa3 underlying, Aaa enhanced to Tooele County SD, UT's Series 2022 GO bonds

New York, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an underlying rating of Aa3 and an enhanced rating of Aaa to Tooele County School District, Utah's $46.7 million General Obligation School Building Bonds, (Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program), Series 2022. Moody's maintains an Aa3 rating on the district's issuer rating, as well as Aa3 and A1 ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation bonds and lease revenue bonds, respectively. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post-issuance the district will have $150.5 million in general obligation debt and $7.5 million in lease revenue debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the district's growing economy, above average resident income, strong full value per capita and significant enrollment growth. The rating also takes into consideration the district's satisfactory and historically stable levels of reserves and liquidity that are expected to remain stable. Finally, the rating incorporates a strong institutional framework and moderate amounts of leverage with low fixed costs.

The Aa3 rating assigned to the district's general obligation bonds is equivalent to its issuer rating, based on the district's unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated to debt service.

The A1 lease revenue bond rating reflects the one notch distinction from the district's issuer rating and takes into consideration the essential nature of the leased asset but the modestly weaker security pledge that is subject to annual appropriation.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the additional security provided to bondholders by the Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program (Aaa stable). Under this program, the state's full faith and credit guarantees debt service payments by transfer of the state's general funds to the paying agent in the event of a shortfall for the district.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained improvement in financial performance

- Substantial decrease in long-term liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material growth in long-term liabilities or fixed costs

- Meaningful decline in financial performance

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are secured by the district's unlimited property tax pledge.

The Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders. The state pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to finance the cost of acquiring land and constructing the new Deseret Peak High School, as well as the improvement and rebuilding of existing school facilities.

PROFILE

Tooele County School District is located in western Utah (Aaa stable), based in the city of Tooele, approximately 30 miles west of Salt Lake City (Aaa stable). The boundaries of the district are coterminous with those of Tooele County (Aa3) and has an estimated population of 72,300. The district operates 16 elementary schools, 3 junior high schools, 6 high schools, 2 special purpose schools and a statewide online school and in fiscal 2021 serves an estimated enrollment of 22,000, of which approximately 7,400 are enrolled in the statewide online school.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

