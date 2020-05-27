Moody's assigns Aa3 underlying/Aa3 enhanced to Red Hook CSD NY's GO bonds

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa3 underlying and an Aa3 enhanced rating to Red Hook Central School District, New York's $6.36 million School District (Serial) Bonds, 2020. We currently maintain an Aa3 general obligation rating on the district's $10.8 million total outstanding general obligation debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating reflects Red Hook Central School District, NY's growing tax base and strong reserves and liquidity maintained over several years. The district's credit profile is also supported by its low debt burden and manageable fixed costs, inclusive of the district's future issuance plans. The district's total long term liabilities are elevated, driven by unfunded OPEB liabilities.

The Aa3 enhanced rating is based on additional security provided by the New York State Section 99-b Intercept Program. The program authorizes the state to withhold state aid in order to make bond payments in the event of default. The district's state aid to debt service coverage ratio is 4.6 times thus the district receives the programmatic rating. The outlook on the enhancement program is negative.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action but could affect the district in fiscal 2021 which begins July 1. The district depends on state aid for approximately 33.2% of its operating revenue. The State of New York (Aa1 negative) is currently experiencing significant declines and delays in income tax and sales tax revenue. Unless the federal government provides additional assistance, the state will likely reduce state aid to school districts in 2021 possibly resulting in use of some of the district's financial reserves, property tax increases and/or expense cuts. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the school district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's typically does not assign outlooks to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial tax base growth

- Improvement in reserve and liquidity positions

- Upgrade of the New York Section 99-b programmatic rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material deterioration of reserves and liquidity

- Growth in long term liabilities and fixed costs

- Downgrade of the New York Section 99-b programmatic rating (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the faith and credit of the district and further supported by a pledge of ad valorem taxes which may be levied upon all the taxable real property within the district without limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further secured by the 99-b state aid intercept program.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds are being issued to permanently finance outstanding notes. The notes were issued for the construction of additions to and reconstruction of the high school.

PROFILE

Red Hook Central School District serves the towns of Milan, Red Hook and Rhinebeck in Dutchess County (Aa2) and the towns of Clermont and Livingston in Columbia County (Aa3). The district is located approximately 40 miles south of Albany and 25 miles north of the City of Poughkeepsie (Ba1 STA). The district serves an enrollment of approximately 1,800 students at one elementary, one middle school and one high school.

METHODOLOGY

