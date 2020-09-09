Moody's assigns Aa3 underlying/Aaa enhanced to Ogden CSD, UT's $30M GO Bonds

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 underlying and Aaa enhanced rating to Ogden City School District, Utah's General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2020 in the expected amount of $30.0 million. Moody's maintains a Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation bonds totaling $57.5 million and an A1 rating on the district's outstanding lease revenue bonds totaling $54.2 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 underlying rating reflects the district's adequate financial position and well-sized and growing tax base. The rating also incorporates the local institutional presence of Weber State University and several federal government employers. The district has manageable debt and pension liabilities. The district continues to suffer from declining enrollment pressured by considerable local charter school competition.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the additional security provided to bondholders by the Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program (Aaa stable). Under this program, the state's full faith and credit guarantees debt service payments by transfer of the state's general funds to the paying agent in the event of a shortfall for the district.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Ogden CSD, UT; however, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Structurally balanced operations supporting an improved financial position

- Strengthened local resident wealth and income metrics

- Meaningful expansion of the taxable base

- Trend of increased enrollment and/or significant decline in charter attendance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of financial position

- Prolonged trend of enrollment decline

- Sharp tax base contraction or considerable weakening of socioeconomic profile

- Deterioration of State of Utah credit quality (enhanced rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are secured by the district's unlimited property tax pledge.

The Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders. The state pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to fund various district-wide capital improvements.

PROFILE

The district provides K-12 educational services to the City of Ogden, located approximately 40 miles north of Salt Lake City. District enrollment is declining, reducing from 12,884 in 2009 to 11,466 in 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

