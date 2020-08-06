Moody's assigns Aa3 underlying/Aaa enhanced to Snohomish SD 201, WA's GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an underlying rating of Aa3 to Snohomish County School District No. 201 (Snohomish), Washington's $88.6 million Unlimited Tax General Obligation Refunding Bonds, 2020. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Aa3 underlying ratings on the district's $176.0 million in outstanding general obligation bonds not being refunded by this issue. We have also assigned a Aaa enhanced rating to the current offering. A stable outlook has been assigned to the underlying ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating takes into consideration the district's large and wealthy tax base in the greater Puget Sound region. While the coronavirus pandemic has significantly impacted the local economy, we expect strong underlying credit fundamentals to provide support for longer-term stability and future growth. The district's finances have improved over the past five years, though changes in the school financing formula in recent years will likely create some challenges over the next two to three years, and the coronavirus pandemic adds some additional near-term uncertainty. Debt levels are elevated, though final maturity on outstanding bonds is in 2030. Pension liabilities moderate and manageable.

The Aaa enhanced ratings are based on the bonds' qualification for, and participation in, the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program. Under this program, the state pledges its full faith, credit, and taxing power to guarantee debt service when due on qualified school districts' voter-approved general obligation bonds. The program rating reflects the pledge of the State of Washington's (Aaa stable), strong state oversight of school districts and strong program mechanics.

RATING OUTLOOK

The underlying ratings outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the district's management team will address its expected structural imbalances in the near term to maintain healthy levels of reserves. The stable outlook also takes into account our expectation that the district's tax base and local economy will fare comparatively well to similarly rated districts.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained or improved financial performance in the near-term, including the maintenance or growth in reserves and liquidity

- Substantial growth in the district's tax base

- Material decline in the district's debt burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial contraction in the district's tax base

- Weakening of the district's financial profile, including a material decline in reserves or liquidity

- Significant increase in financial leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the district's full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge.

The Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district for qualifying GOULT bonds, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refund a portion of the district's outstanding 2010B UTGO bonds.

PROFILE

The district provides K-12 educational services to an estimated population of 58,318 residents in a portion of Snohomish County 35 miles north of Seattle that encompasses 165 square miles. In fiscal 2020, the district had an enrollment of 9,746 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

