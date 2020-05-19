Moody's assigns Aa3/A1 to Fort Myers' (FL) water and sewer revenue sr./sub. refunding bonds, Series 2020A and 2020B

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Fort Myers' $41.1 million Utility System Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A and A1 rating to $38.8 million Subordinate Utility System Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2020B. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the city's Aa3 outstanding parity senior lien revenue obligations.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating reflects the utility's healthy debt service coverage that will likely remain stable given the adoption of annual rate increases over the next five years, sound liquidity, sizeable and primarily residential service area with average income levels, and above average debt burden.

The A1 subordinate lien rating is one notch below the senior lien rating and reflects the underlying credit quality.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Fort Myers Water and Sewer Enterprise. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Fort Myers Water and Sewer Enterprise changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not usually assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increased unrestricted cash position and debt service coverage

- Reduction of debt burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of the system's liquidity and coverage levels

- Increased debt that is not offset by timely rate increases

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2020A bonds are secured by a senior lien pledge of the water and sewer system's net revenues, including pledged impact fees. Legal provisions include a rate covenant of 120% coverage of annual debt service of all senior lien obligations, and 100% of all outstanding obligations including subordinate debt. The bonds also carry an additional bonds test requiring either 1) 100% coverage of MADS with net revenues and 120% of MADS inclusive of pledged impact fees of then outstanding bonds and the additional proposed bonds, or 2) 110% coverage of MADS with net revenues on outstanding senior lien and the additional proposed bonds and 130% coverage of MADS on outstanding senior lien bonds and the additional proposed bonds with net revenues inclusive of pledged impact fees, subject to certain adjustments as defined in the resolution

The 2020B bonds are secured by a subordinate lien pledge of the water and sewer system's net revenues, including pledged impact fees. Legal provisions include an additional bonds test requiring that the remainder of revenues after payment of senior lien obligations is sufficient to cover 125% coverage of MADS on outstanding subordinate lien obligations and the additional proposed subordinate obligations, including SRF loans.

The 2020A and 2020B bonds do not carry a debt service reserve.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the 2020A senior lien bonds will be used to refund the system's outstanding Series 2008A note for restructuring purposes to achieve near-term annual debt service savings.

Proceeds from the 2020B subordinate bonds will be used to refund all or a portion of the system's outstanding State Revolving Fund (SRF) loans for debt service savings.

PROFILE

The system provides water supply, treatment, transmission and distribution service to the City of Fort Myers (Aa3), wastewater collection, treatment and sludge disposal service to Fort Myers and portions of Lee County (Aa1) through an interlocal agreement. As of 2019, the system had an estimated 27,142 water and 24,878 sewer accounts.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

