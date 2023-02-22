Moody's assigns Aa3/VMIG 1 to Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County, MD Multifamily Housing Development Bonds 2023 Series A (Non-AMT) (Variable Rate)

New York, February 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned Aa3/VMIG 1 letter of credit (LOC)-backed ratings to HOC of Montgomery County, MD Multifamily Housing Development Bonds 2023 Series A (Non-AMT) (Variable Rate) (the Bonds). The Bonds will be supported by a direct pay LOC provided by TD Bank, N.A. (the Bank).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are based upon (i) the direct pay LOC provided by the Bank; (ii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide for timely payment of debt service to the bondholders; and (iii) Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the Bank. Moody's current long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments of TD Bank, N.A. are Aa3(cr) and P-1(cr), respectively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Long term: Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

• Short-term: Not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Long-term: Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

• Short-term: Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

The LOC, which is sized for the principal amount of the Bonds outstanding plus 187 days of interest at 12%, the maximum rate for the Bonds, provides sufficient coverage for the Bonds in the daily rate mode and the weekly rate mode.

The trustee is instructed to draw on the LOC, in accordance with its terms in order to make timely payment of principal and interest on the Bonds on any Bonds payment date. Draws for interest shall be automatically reinstated immediately upon payment by the Bank of such drawing on the date of any interest drawing.

The trustee is also instructed to draw, net of the amount of remarketing proceeds received, on the LOC in accordance with its terms by 11:30 a.m. on any purchase date. Tendered Bonds purchased by the Bank (Bank Bonds) are held by the tender agent. Bank Bonds shall not be released until the tender agent has received confirmation from the Bank that the LOC has been reinstated in the amount of the purchase price drawn for such tendered bonds.

Prior to the expiration, termination or substitution of the LOC, the Bonds are subject to payment funded with a draw on the LOC. The payment will occur upon the mandatory tender or acceleration of such Bonds, as provided below:

» Expiration: mandatory tender not less than one business day prior to the expiration date of the LOC; the stated expiration is March 2, 2028.

» Substitution: mandatory tender not less than one business day prior to the substitution date. The LOC terminates upon surrender of the LOC, following the substitution, for cancellation by the trustee.

» Interest rate conversion: mandatory tender upon any conversion of the interest rate. The LOC terminates on the second (2nd) business day following conversion of the interest rate on all the Bonds to a rate mode other than the daily rate mode or the weekly rate mode.

» Event of default under the reimbursement agreement: Upon an event of default under the reimbursement agreement, the Bank may send written notice to the trustee that such event of default has occurred with direction to either accelerate the Bonds or effect a mandatory tender of the Bonds. Upon direction to accelerate the trustee shall declare the Bonds immediate due and payable. Interest shall cease to accrue upon such declaration. The trustee shall immediately draw on the LOC for such acceleration payment. Upon direction to effect a mandatory tender of the Bonds the trustee shall send immediate notice of mandatory tender which shall be on a business day prior to the date the LOC terminates as a result of the event of default under the reimbursement agreement. The LOC shall terminate on the date of such mandatory tender following payment of the drawing for such mandatory tender.

Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds: (i) in the weekly rate mode on any business day by delivering written notice to the tender agent and remarketing agent at least seven (7) calendar days prior to the purchase date, and (ii) in the daily rate mode on any business day by delivering notice to the tender agent and remarketing agent by 10:00 a.m. (New York City time) on such business day.

The Bonds will be issued in the daily rate mode. The trust indenture permits conversion of interest rate on the Bonds, in whole or part, to the weekly mode, monthly mode, quarterly mode, semiannual mode, index mode or fixed mode. The Bonds are subject to mandatory tender on any interest rate conversion date. Bonds in the daily rate mode and the weekly rate mode pay interest on each January 1st and July 1st. Moody's current ratings only apply while the Bonds are in the daily rate mode and the weekly rate mode.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael J. Loughlin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Public Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Rachael Royal McDonald

Associate Managing Director

Public Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

