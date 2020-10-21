Moody's assigns Aa3/VMIG 1 to LOC-backed Delaware Valley Regional Finance Authority Revenue Bonds, 2020 Series D

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned Aa3/VMIG 1 letter of
credit backed ratings to the Delaware Valley Regional Finance Authority
(Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties, Pennsylvania)
Local Government Revenue Bonds, 2020 Series D (the Bonds).
TD Bank, N.A. (the Bank) will provide a letter of
credit (LOC) to support the Bonds.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings are based upon (i) the direct-pay LOC provided by the
Bank, (ii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction
which provide for timely payment of debt service and purchase price to
bondholders, and (iii) Moody's evaluation of the credit quality
of the Bank. Moody's current long-term and short-term
Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments of the Bank are Aa3(cr) and P-1(cr),
respectively.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank.
• Upgrade of the short-term rating is not applicable
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank
• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank
The LOC is sized to cover the principal plus 45 days of interest at 15%,
the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds, calculated based on 365-day
year, and provides sufficient coverage for the Bonds in the weekly
rate mode only.
The tender agent is instructed to draw on the LOC in accordance with its
terms in order to receive funds to make timely payment of principal and
interest. The tender agent is also instructed to draw on the LOC
by 12:00 p.m., New York City time, on
each purchase date, for purchase price to the extent remarketing
proceeds are insufficient. Tendered Bonds purchased by the Bank
are held by the tender agent and shall not be released until the tender
agent has received confirmation from the Bank stating that the LOC has
been reinstated in the amount of the purchase price drawn for such Bonds.
Draws for interest made under the LOC shall be automatically reinstated
by the Bank on the fifth calendar day following the honoring of such drawing
unless the tender agent receives notice from the Bank by the close of
business on the fourth day following such drawing stating that interest
shall not be reinstated. Upon receipt by the tender agent of such
non-reinstatement notice the Bonds shall be immediately accelerated
and interest will cease to accrue on the date of declaration.
Prior to the expiration, termination or substitution of the LOC,
the Bonds are subject to payment funded with a draw on the LOC.
The payment will occur upon the mandatory tender or acceleration of such
Bonds, as provided below:
• Expiration: mandatory tender on the business day prior to
the expiration date of the LOC.
• Substitution: mandatory tender on the substitution date.
• Interest rate conversion: mandatory tender upon conversion
of the interest rate.
• Event of default under the reimbursement agreement: Upon
the tender agent's receipt of notice of Event of Default under the
Reimbursement Agreement with direction to accelerate, the Bonds
will be immediately accelerated and interest will cease to accrue on the
date of declaration.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
