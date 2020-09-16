Moody's assigns Aa3/VMIG 1 to South Dakota Housing Development Authority Multiple Purpose Bonds, 2020 Series A (Non-AMT); outlook is stable

New York, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a Aa3/VMIG 1 rating to $14,800,000 of South Dakota Housing Development Authority's Multiple Purpose Bonds, 2020 Series A (Non-AMT). Moody's also maintains the Aa3 rating on all of the Authority's Multiple Purpose Bonds (approximately $14,755,000 outstanding parity debt). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 long-term rating on the 2020 Series A bonds and outstanding parity bonds is based on the general obligation pledge of South Dakota Housing Development Authority (Authority, issuer rating Aa3 stable). The Authority's adjusted combined fund balance as of percentage of bonds outstanding is 44% based on audited financial statements ending June 30, 2019.

The Multiple Purpose Bond program exhibits high asset-to-debt ratio of 3.78 and operating margin of 10% in 2019. Strong financial position and performance are offset by program's small loan portfolio of unsubsidized and uninsured loans, together with 78% variable rate debt as a percentage of total bonds outstanding.

The VMIG 1 short-term rating is based on the standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) provided by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (Bank, Aaa/P-1). The short-term rating reflects the SBPA provided by the Bank and expires upon the earliest of to occur of (i) the mandatory tender date resulting from the expiration of the SBPA, (ii) conversion of the bonds to an uncovered mode, or (iii) earlier termination of the SBPA.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable based on the issuer rating of the Authority.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Upgrade of the Authority's issuer rating, as provider of the general obligation pledge securing the Bonds

- n/a (on the short-term)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downgrade of the Authority's issuer rating (long-term)

- Downgrade of the short-term rating of the Bank and/or Authority's issuer rating (short-term)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are general obligations of the Authority, payable from revenues and other assets pledged under the governing General Indenture and other revenues and moneys of the Authority.

Variable Rate:

The Bonds will be in the weekly rate mode and interest shall be paid on the 1st day of each May and November. The Authority may elect to change the interest rate mode on the Bonds to a different interest rate period. Upon any such change, the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender.

Standby Bond Purchase Agreement:

The SBPA provides for purchase by the Bank of Bonds that are tendered by bondholders and cannot be remarketed. Under certain circumstances the Bank can terminate the SBPA or suspend its obligations without notice and will therefore not be obligated to provide funds. These circumstances include any of the following: (1) any principal of or interest on any Bond (including Bonds purchased by the Bank) is not paid when due; (2) certain acts of bankruptcy or insolvency by or involving the Authority; (3) provisions relating to the payment of principal or interest under the SBPA, the indenture, the Bonds, cease to be valid, binding or fully enforceable on the Authority as determined by a court or governmental agency having appropriate jurisdiction in a final non-appealable judgment; (4) a final non-appealable judgment in excess of $5,000,000; or (5) the rating on the Bonds falls below Baa3.

Other events of termination become effective only after the Bank provides sufficient notice to allow for a mandatory tender of Bonds before any termination date of the SBPA.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term rating was US Housing Finance Agency Issuer Ratings Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154472.The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

