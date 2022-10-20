Moody's assigns Aa3/VMIG 1 to Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority Housing Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series C (Non-AMT)

New York, October 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Services has assigned the rating of Aa3/VMIG 1 to the $14 million Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority ("WHEDA" or the "Authority") Housing Revenue Bonds ("HRB"), 2022 Series C (Non-AMT) (the "Bonds"). The outlook on the rating is stable.

SUMMARY RATING RATIONALE

The Aa3 long-term rating reflects the sound financial position of the Authority as evidenced by the asset to debt ratio ("ADR") of WHEDA as well as an increasing net position and solid margins for the HRB program asset to debt ratio. As of June 30, 2021, the Authority's ADR was 1.48x. For the same period, the HRB's program asset to debt ratio was 1.34x and the net revenues as a percentage of total revenues was 11.35% for the Authority and 28.18% for the HRB program.

The VMIG 1 short term rating is based on the long-term rating on the parity bonds under the program as well as the short term rating of the liquidity provider, Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago ("FHLB" or the "Bank") and the Bank's obligation under the related standby bond purchase agreement ("SBPA" or "liquidity facility") to purchase the variable rate demand obligations ("VRDOs") upon optional or mandatory tender in the event of a failed remarketing or certain other events. The Bank is currently rated Aaa/P-1 by Moody's.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on the strong financial position and solid combined fund balance of the Authority.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- With respect to the long term rating - Substantial improvements in financial performance as evidenced by strong asset to debt ratio and net assets.

- With respect to the short term rating - N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- With respect to the long term rating, severe housing market or economic downturns

- With respect to the long term rating, factors that severely erode the financial strength of the Authority such as increases in variable rate exposure along with large increases in delinquencies.

- For the short term rating, a downgrade of the short-term rating of the Bank and/or a downgrade of the program's rating.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are general obligations of the Authority (rated Aa3/Stable). The Bonds are secured by a pledge of certain collateral, including revenues from Mortgage Loans made by the Authority. The Bonds are secured on a parity with other Bonds issued by the Authority under the General Resolution.

Variable Rate

The Bonds initially are expected to be issued as VRDOs in the weekly rate mode. The Authority may elect to change the interest rate mode on the Bonds to a different period. Upon any such mode change, the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender. In addition, bondholders have rights of optional tender for the Bonds while they remain VRDOs.

The short term rating reflects the liquidity provided by the SBPA with FHLB and expires upon the earliest to occur of: (i) the mandatory tender date resulting from the expiration of the SBPA, (ii) conversion of the Bonds to a mode other than weekly, or (iii) earlier termination of the SBPA.

The SBPA provides for purchase by the bank of bonds that are tendered by bondholders and cannot be remarketed. Under certain circumstances the bank can terminate the SBPA or suspend its obligations without notice and will therefore not be obligated to provide funds. These circumstances include any of the following: (1) any principal of or interest on any bond (including bonds purchased by the bank) is not paid when due; (2) certain acts of bankruptcy or insolvency by or involving the Authority; (3) provisions relating to the payment of principal or interest under the SBPA, Bond Resolutions, the Bonds, or the authorizing statute are declared invalid by a court or other competent authority, or the Authority challenges or seeks adjudication that the SBPA, the Bond Resolutions, the Bonds, or the authorizing statute are not valid; or (4) the rating on the Bonds falls below Baa3. Other events of termination become effective only after the bank provides sufficient notice to allow for a mandatory tender of Bonds before the termination date of the SBPA.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Authority will use proceeds of the Bonds to fund mortgage loans secured by multifamily housing projects, to make a deposit into the Capital Reserve Fund and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The Authority is authorized to make loans or mortgages to finance the purchase, construction, improvement or rehabilitation of multifamily housing in the state.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term rating was US Housing Finance Agency Issuer Ratings Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/62559. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Parsons

Lead Analyst

Housing

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Eva Bogaty

Additional Contact

PF Healthcare

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

