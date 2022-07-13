Moody's assigns Aaa UND & Aa2 ENH to Minnetonka ISD 276, MN's GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, July 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa underlying and Aa2 enhanced rating to Minnetonka Independent School District 276, MN's $9 million General Obligation Facilities Maintenance Bonds, Series 2022B. Moody's maintains the district's Aaa issuer rating, Aaa rating on its outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the sale, the district will have $120 million of GOULT bonds (Aaa) and $64 million of COPs. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the district's wealthy and high-income tax base in the Twin Cities (Minneapolis, Aa1 stable; St. Paul, Aa1 stable) metropolitan area and growing enrollment that positively affects operating revenue. The district benefits from strong open enrollment trends with more than 3,500 of the 11,000 students enrolling from surrounding districts. The district's financial position is solid, reflected in robust reserves. Also considered in the rating is the district's leverage that is higher than similarly rated peers nationally but modest fixed costs.

The Aaa GOULT rating is equivalent to the issuer rating, reflecting the district's general obligation pledge and authority to levy property taxes unlimited as to rate or amount to pay debt service. The bonds are secured by statute and benefit from participation in the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program.

The enhanced rating on the current bonds reflects the additional security provided by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program. The Aa2 enhanced programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the State of Minnesota's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the district's financial reserves will remain sound, supported by positive enrollment trends and the district's conservative financial management. The outlook also includes an expectation that the debt burden will not materially increase.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Considerable weakening of the district's tax base or resident incomes

- Weakening of reserves or liquidity - Material increases to the debt burden or unfunded retirement liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds are supported by the district's full faith and credit pledge and authority to levy property taxes unlimited as to rate or amount to pay debt service. The bonds are secured by statute and benefit from the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's general fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will finance capital repairs and improvements included in the district's 10-year facilities plan, including roofing, paving, and mechanical projects.

PROFILE

The district is located west of the Twin Cities in the western portion of Hennepin County (Aaa stable) and has a population of approximately 41,000 residents. The district has an enrollment of about 11,200 students. The district serves several affluent suburban communities west of Minneapolis (Aa1 stable) including the cities of Minnetonka (Aaa), Deephaven (Aaa stable), Excelsior (Aa3), Greenwood, Tonka Bay, and Woodland.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Isabella Romano

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Coley Anderson

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

