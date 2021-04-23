Moody's assigns Aaa UND and Aa2 ENH ratings to Edina ISD 273, MN's GO bonds

New York, April 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns a Aaa general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating and an enhanced Aa2 rating to Edina Independent School District 273, MN's $10.6 million General Obligation Facilities Maintenance Bonds, Series 2021A. Moody's also affirmed the district's Aaa issuer and GOULT ratings and affirmed the Aa1 on the district's outstanding certificates of participation. Following the sale, the district will have about $183 million in outstanding debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the district's growing local economy and full value per capita in the Twin Cities metro area, very strong adjusted resident income levels, relatively stable enrollment, and moderate debt and pension leverage and modest fixed costs. While cash is strong, fund balance are a little low compared to peers in the rating category.

The Aaa GOULT rating is the same as the issuer rating based on the district's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount.

The Aa1 certificates rating is one notch below the issuer rating reflecting the risk of annual appropriation pursuant to a lease purchase agreement and the more essential nature of the leased asset (middle school addition).

The Aa2 enhanced rating reflects the additional security provided by the Minnesota School District Credit Enhancement Program. The programmatic rating is notched once from the state's Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating and the program carries a stable outlook, reflecting the stable outlook on the State of Minnesota. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the state's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third party notification of pending deficiency. If the district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly. Moody's has received a copy of the signed program applications.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable because the tax base and economy will continue be a strength given the location in the metro area and good demographic and population trends. Reserves will likely remain level because of the district's track record of good budget management overall.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- N/A

- Upgrade of state's general obligation rating (enhanced only)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained declines in cash and fund balance

- Material increase in long-term debt and pension burdens

- Downgrade of state's general obligation rating (enhanced only)

LEGAL SECURITY

The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features.

The district's general obligation (GO) bonds are backed by the district's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The bonds are secured by statute, but there is no lockbox structure.

The bonds are additionally secured by the Minnesota School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

The district's certificates of participation are secured by lease rental payments, subject to annual appropriation pursuant to a lease purchase agreement, and related ground lease and trust indenture. Proceeds financed the construction of an addition to Southview Middle School.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will fund facilities maintenance projects in the district's ten-year facility plan.

PROFILE

The district is located 12 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis (Aa1 stable) and encompasses about 8,179 acres in Hennepin County (Aaa stable). The district's population is estimated at 42,000 and its student enrollment is an estimated 8,348 in fiscal 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Strungis

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Chicago

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Christopher Coviello

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

