Moody's assigns Aaa UND and ENH to Canyons School District, UT's GO; outlook on UND stable

New York, March 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa underlying and enhanced ratings to Canyons School District, UT's Taxable General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Utah School Bond Guaranty Program), Series 2022B in the expected par amount of $50.5 million. Moody's maintains the Aaa rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds totaling $449 million and the Aaa issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. The outlook on the issuer and GO ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the district's strong resident wealth and income profile in the growing Salt Lake metro area. The rating also considers the district's healthy reserves that are driven by sound management and conservative budgeting. Enrollment dropped about 2% in fiscal 2021, but the district expects this will stabilize as the risks associated with the pandemic recede. In addition, the district benefits from local support, demonstrated by multiple bond authorizations since its inception in 2009. Long-term liabilities are moderately high but will become more manageable as the district does not have any remaining bond authorization or plans to issue debt.

The Aaa rating assigned to the district's GOULT bonds is equivalent to its Aaa issuer rating, based on the district's unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated to debt service.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the additional security provided to bondholders by the Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program (Aaa). Under this program, the state's full faith and credit guarantees debt service payments by transfer of the state's general funds to the paying agent in the event of a shortfall for the district.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the GO and issuer ratings reflects our expectation that the district will continue to maintain strong reserves and that leverage will stabilize with the completion of its major capital plans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in reserves as a percentage of revenue

- Considerable increase in leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT bonds are secured by the district's unlimited property tax pledge.

The Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program pledges the state's full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds are being issued to refund the district's outstanding General Obligation Bonds (Utah School Guaranty Bond Program), Series 2013 for net present value savings.

PROFILE

The district, located approximately 15 miles south of Salt Lake City (Aaa stable), provides K-12 education to an estimated population of 228,545 in southeastern Salt Lake County (Aaa stable). The district's fiscal 2021 enrollment of 33,488 students spanned across 29 elementary schools, eight middle schools, five high schools and five special program schools. The district split from Jordan School District (Aaa stable) as voted in 2007 and has operated independently since July 1, 2009.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_120242. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

James Kelley

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_WEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Lehman

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

