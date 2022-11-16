Moody's assigns Aaa UND/Aaa ENH to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA's GOULT bonds; outlook on underlying rating is stable

New York, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's has assigned a Aaa underlying rating to Bellevue School District 405 (King County), WA's Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds, 2022 in the expected par amount of $66.1 million. Moody's has also assigned a Aaa enhanced rating to the 2022 Bonds and maintains the district's Aaa issuer rating and the Aaa underlying ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. Following the issuance, the district will have approximately $752 million in GOULT debt outstanding. The outlook on the underlying rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the district's dynamic and growing economy that includes major regional players such as Microsoft Corporation (Aaa stable). Resident income and property wealth levels significantly exceed the national median and will remain strong, supported by ongoing additions to local employment, including Amazon's (A1 stable) expansion of its Puget Sound headquarters within the district. Enrollment declined sharply because of the pandemic and the district will face challenges with lower birthrates and housing affordability that will likely lead to continued moderate declines. Positively, finances are well-managed, and fund balance will continue to be adequate given a stable flow of funding from state and local sources. Long-term liabilities are somewhat high and fixed costs are moderate.

As is common for Washington schools, the district's rating is constrained by weak financial reporting that does not disclose other post-employment benefit liabilities, capital asset values, or depreciation because the district follows the 'Regulatory Basis of Accounting' as directed by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) and allowed by Washington state law.

The district's general obligation bond rating is equivalent to the Aaa issuer rating, based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge and unlimited property tax pledge.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based upon the assumption that the bonds will qualify for, and be backed by, the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program. Under this program, the state pledges its full faith, credit, and taxing power to guarantee debt service when due on qualified school districts' voter-approved general obligation bonds. The program rating reflects the pledge of the State of Washington (Aaa stable), strong state oversight of local school districts, and strong program mechanics.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for the underlying ratings reflects our expectation that district's robust local economy will continue to support strong credit quality, and the district's capable management team will continue to balance revenue and expenditures and maintain stable fund balance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakened financial performance, including a material decline in reserves

- Significant erosion of resident income and wealth measures - Failure of voters to approve extension of additional local tax levies

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds are secured by the district's full faith, credit and unlimited property tax pledge. Bondholder security is enhanced by the county-provided lockbox for GOULT debt service.

The Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2022 Bonds represent the second issuance of a $675 million authorization approved by voters in February 2020. Following the current issuance, the district will have $490 million in remaining GOULT authorization. Favorably, the ballot measure requires rapid amortization, with a maximum repayment term of 20 years. Bond proceeds will fund a variety of capital projects throughout the district.

PROFILE

Located east of Seattle (Aaa stable) in King County (Aaa stable), the district serves the City of Bellevue (Aaa stable), one of the anchoring cities of the Puget Sound economy. The district had fiscal 2022 enrollment of 19,647 students across 18 elementary schools, five middle schools, four high schools, and two specialty schools for grades 6-12.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

