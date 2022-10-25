Moody's assigns Aaa UND/Aaa ENH to Richardson ISD, TX's GOs; stable outlook on underlying rating

New York, October 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa underlying and a Aaa enhanced rating to Richardson Independent School District, TX's $194.9 million Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2022A. Moody's maintains the previously assigned Aaa issuer rating as well as the Aaa underlying rating on the district's previously rated general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post-issuance, the district will have about $1 billion of GOULT debt outstanding. The outlook on the underlying rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the district's very strong financial position that has been improving in recent years and will likely be maintained as well as the district's strong and stable local economy that is supported by its favorable location directly north of Dallas (A1 stable). The rating also reflects the district's positive pre-pandemic enrollment trends that are expected to remain stable over the next few years. Richardson ISD's long-term liabilities are elevated compared to the median among Aaa-rated school districts, though they remain very manageable given strong taxable value growth. The district intends to issue additional debt on an ongoing basis to fund its capital plans. Further increases to long term liabilities absent proportional revenue growth would put downward pressure on the district's credit profile.

The Aaa underlying rating assigned to the district's general obligation bonds is equivalent to the Aaa issuer rating based on the district's unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF) and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Permanent School Fund Aaa.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying rating reflects our expectation that the district will continue to exhibit strong financial management resulting in stable financial operations, enrollment trends will stabilize following the negative impact of the pandemic and that the debt burden will remain manageable given increased revenues driven by strong property valuation growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further increases in debt absent proportional revenue growth

- Trend of operating imbalances leading to materially weakened financial reserves - Large increase in fixed costs that impacts budgetary performance - Continued declining enrollment trend beyond impact from COVID-19 pandemic - Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from a direct and continuing ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further payable by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to address a wide range of capital needs associated with aging facilities and fund the initial phases of the district's transition from a junior high school model to a grades 6-8 middle school model.

PROFILE

Richardson ISD is in the north central portion of Dallas County (Aaa stable), 15 miles north of downtown Dallas. Encompassing 38.5 square miles, the district serves the city of Richardson (Aaa stable) and portions of Garland and Dallas. The district currently operates 55 campuses and provides pre-K through 12th grade education to approximately 37,800 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jeffrey Norred

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Thomas Jacobs

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

