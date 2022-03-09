Moody's assigns Aaa UND/Aaa ENH to Round Rock ISD, TX's Series 2022 GOs; stable outlook

New York, March 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa underlying rating and a Aaa enhanced rating to Round Rock Independent School District, TX's $32.1 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2022. Moody's maintains the district's outstanding Aaa issuer rating and the Aaa rating on outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. Following this issuance, the district will have approximately $1 billion of debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the district's vibrant local economy experiencing continued rapid growth and well-managed financial operations which have resulted in strong financial reserves. The rating also incorporates the district's healthy resident wealth and income profile and a historically growing enrollment base, which is expected to rebound following two years of pandemic-related declines. Finally, the rating reflects the district's somewhat elevated leverage burden that remains manageable, though above similarly rated peers.

The Aaa assigned to the district's general obligation bonds is equivalent to the Aaa issuer rating given a pledge of an unlimited property tax that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Permanent School Fund Aaa.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying rating reflects the strength of the local economy coupled with our expectation that the district's strong fiscal management team will achieve structurally balanced financial operations, stabilizing the district's reserves following pandemic-related draw downs. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation of enrollment growth returning to historical levels following the impact of the pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial increase in leverage or fixed costs

- Trend of imbalanced operations resulting in deterioration of financial position- Prolonged economic contraction, measured by decreased resident incomes and tax base declines- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from a continuing direct annual ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property within the district, without legal limit as to rate or amount, in an amount sufficient to provide for the payment of debt service. The bonds are further payable by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refund previously issued debt to achieve savings on debt service.

PROFILE

Round Rock ISD operates as an independent school district under the laws of the State of Texas (Aaa stable). Located primarily in northwest Williamson County, the district provides K-12 educational services to approximately 48,000 students living in the City of Round Rock (Aa1) and surrounding communities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

