Moody's assigns Aaa and stable outlook to MiraCosta CCD, CA's Election of 2016 GO Bonds, Series B

New York, July 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to MiraCosta Community College District, CA's $255 million Election of 2016 General Obligation Bonds, Series B. Concurrently we have assigned a stable outlook and affirmed the Aaa rating on the district's $71.3 million in outstanding general obligation (GO) debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa reflects the district's long-standing designation as a community funded district, which insulates the district's finances from shifts in state funding and declines in enrollment. The rating also incorporates the district's very large and growing assessed value (AV) and strong resident income levels, which will remain solid and benefit from its location along the very desirable northern San Diego County coast. The rating is also based upon the district's robust financial position, with strong fund balances and liquidity, including balances outside the general fund that add to the district's financial flexibility. The rating further incorporates the district's strong and prudent management, low debt levels and manageable pension liability.

The rating accounts for the strength of the GO unlimited tax pledge, secured by ad valorem property taxes for debt service that are levied, collected, and disbursed by the county outside of the district's operations.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus pandemic is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for MiraCosta CCD. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that financial performance will remain sound, supported by continued tax base growth, conservative budgeting practices and strong liquidity. While financial performance does not rely on enrollment levels, we also expect stable enrollment given continued residential development and the district's strong programming.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in AV or loss of community funded status

- Deterioration of financial position

- Material weakening of resident income levels

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation offering is secured by an unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within the district boundaries. San Diego County (Aaa stable) rather than the district will levy, collect, and disburse the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on GO bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series B GO bonds represent the second issuance of a $455 million authorization approved by voters in 2016. Bond proceeds will fund a variety of capital renovation and improvement projects on three of the district's campuses.

PROFILE

The district encompasses approximately 214 square miles in San Diego County, serving the cities of Del Mar, Encinitas, and Solana Beach, as well as portions of Carlsbad, Oceanside, San Marcos, San Diego and unincorporated San Diego County (including Cardiff, Rancho Santa Fe and a portion of the Camp Pendleton military base). While demographic data is not readily available for CCDs, based on the data of the nearly contiguous San Dieguito Union High School District (Aa1 stable), Carlsbad Unified School District (Aa1 stable), and Oceanside Unified School District (Aa3 negative), the district has an estimated population of 435,000.

The CCD operates four sites, including its comprehensive campus MiraCosta College in Oceanside and specialized educational centers in Cardiff, Carlsbad and Oceanside, with an estimated full-time equivalent enrollment of around 9,890 in fiscal 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

