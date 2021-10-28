Moody's assigns Aaa enhanced/Aa3 underlying to King County SD 415 (Kent), WA's 2021 GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 underlying rating to King County School District 415 (Kent), WA's Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021 in the expected amount of $42.0 million. We also assigned an enhanced rating of Aaa to the UTGO Bonds, Series 2021 based on their participation in the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program (Aaa stable). Moody's maintains a Aa3 rating on the district's $213.2 million in general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and Aa3 issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa3 issuer rating, which reflects the district's general credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations, incorporates a solid financial position stemming from extraordinarily strong management that has generated substantial surpluses in 2019 and 2020 though reserves are expected to decline, but still remain at adequate levels, due to planned spending on district priorities. As do nearly all of Washington districts, the district has what Moody's considers weak financial reporting that does not disclose other post-employment benefit liabilities or contributions, capital asset values, or depreciation because the district follows the 'Regulatory Basis of Accounting' as directed by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) and allowed by Washington state law. The rating also incorporates the district's participation in the Puget Sound economy, which is supportive of above average resident income and high full value per capita. Although enrollment is declining with a significant drop in fiscal 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, management has demonstrated its ability to address challenging financial situations and deliver strong results. Long-term liabilities are manageable and fixed costs overall are modest and manageable.
The district's general obligation bonds are rated Aa3, at the same level as the issuer rating, based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.
The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the bonds' participation in the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program (Aaa stable). Under this program, the state pledges its full faith, credit, and taxing power to guarantee debt service when due on qualified school districts' voter-approved general obligation bonds. The program rating reflects the pledge of the State of Washington (Aaa stable) and strong program mechanics to ensure timely debt service payments on participating bonds.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook is reflective of a strong management team that is expected to continue to deliver long-term structural balance and maintain manageable levels of long-term balance sheet leverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Improved enrollment trend
- Strengthening of the full value per capita, or resident income levels
- Increase in fund balance and cash
- Improved financial reporting
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Substantial increase in long-term liabilities, fixed costs or erosion of capital assets
- Material decline in fund balance or cash
- Significant erosion of economic indicators
LEGAL SECURITY
The district's GOULT bonds are secured by the district's full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge.
The Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the bonds will be used to construct two new elementary schools, make capital improvements and increase classrooms across the district.
PROFILE
Located 18 miles south of Seattle (Aaa stable), the district provides K-12 educational services to approximately 25,300 students in the cities of Kent (Aa3 stable) and Covington, as well as the surrounding communities.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Steven Goodman-Leibof
Lead Analyst
REGIONAL_WEST
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
405 Howard Street
Suite 300
San Francisco 94105
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Michael Wertz
Additional Contact
REGIONAL_NE
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653