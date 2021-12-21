Moody's assigns Aaa issuer rating to Aspen, CO; upgrades sales tax revenue bond rating to Aa1; outlook is stable

New York, December 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa issuer rating to the City of Aspen, CO. The issuer rating reflects an assessment of the city's implied general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) security. Moody's has also upgraded the city's parks and open space sales tax revenue rating to Aa1 from Aa2. Concurrently, Moody's affirms the ratings on the city's outstanding certificates of participation (COPs) backed by essential assets at Aa1, outstanding COPs backed by less essential assets at Aa2, and the outstanding housing revenue bonds with a moral obligation backing at Aa2. The city currently has $71.0 million in debt outstanding. A stable outlook has been assigned.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the city's substantial reserves in the general fund and other governmental funds, as well as the city's track record of financial resiliency and consistently strong reserves through economic cycles despite the volatility it experiences being a renowned tourist destination. The rating also considers the city's low balance sheet leverage due to a low debt burden and the lack of a pension burden. Finally, the rating incorporates the city's keen focus on environmental and social risk mitigation, particularly around snowpack and water supply, forest fires, and affordable housing.

The Aa1 rating on the city's outstanding Series 2019 and Series 2017 certificates of participation (COPs) represents a one-notch distinction from the issuer rating and reflects the risk of non-appropriation and the essential nature of the project or leased assets (city central administration building and police facility, respectively). The Aa2 rating on the city's outstanding Series 2007 COP reflects a two notch distinction from the issuer rating, reflecting a similar risk of annual non-appropriation and the essential nature of the project or leased assets under Moody's methodology (a theater). The Aa2 rating on the outstanding Burlingame Housing Corporation housing revenue bonds with a moral obligation pledge from the city reflects a two notch distinction from the city's issuer rating. The rating distinction incorporates a strong legal structure underlying the moral obligation pledge, as well as the more essential nature of the project (affordable housing) under Moody's methodology.

The upgrade to Aa1 of the city's outstanding parks and open space sales tax revenue bonds reflects the strong debt service coverage levels driven by continued pledged revenue growth. The rating also incorporates the city's excellent general credit quality and additional liquidity that is available for debt service in the event of a shortfall in pledged revenues. Finally, the rating incorporates strong local support for the use of proceeds from the dedicated revenue stream, as parks and outdoor space are a crucial component of Aspen's cultural appeal.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the likelihood that the city will maintain its strong financial position, driven by prudent budgeting and expenditure management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant increase in debt service coverage levels (sales tax rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of operating deficits, resulting in significantly weaker financial reserve levels

- Material increase in the debt burden

- Failure to appropriate for COP debt service, or the housing revenue bonds DSRF

- Significant leveraging of pledged revenues leading to weakened debt service coverage (sales tax rating)

- Severe decline in pledged revenues resulting in reduced debt service coverage (sales tax rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's outstanding COPs are payable from base rental payments associated with stand-alone leases (city hall, police facility and theater, respectively). The housing revenue bonds are secured by a mortgage lien on and security interest in the trust estate (Burlingame Multifamily Housing Project), though is backed by a moral obligation pledge of the city to replenish the reserve fund.

The city's outstanding parks and open space sales tax bonds constitute special, limited obligations of the city payable solely from the city's 1.5% parks and open space sales tax.

PROFILE

The City of Aspen is situated in the Colorado Rocky Mountains approximately 215 miles west of Denver (Aaa stable), encompassing four square miles and serves as the county seat of Pitkin County (Aa1). Tourism is the mainstay of the economy with the world famous Aspen and Snowmass ski resorts as well as other recreational areas. The city's year round population is estimated at over 7,400 and the population increases by over 3x that amount during peak ski and summer seasons with both seasonal residents and visitors.

