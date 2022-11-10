Moody's assigns Aaa issuer rating to CPPIB Capital Inc.

Toronto, November 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Aaa long-term issuer rating to CPPIB Capital Inc. The issuer rating is equivalent to CPPIB Capital Inc.'s backed senior unsecured rating. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

According to Moody's, CPPIB Capital Inc.'s Aaa issuer rating reflects the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of its obligations by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investment Board or CPPIB). The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook of its parent, CPPIB.

CPPIB's aa2 BCA reflects the pension manager's strong liquidity and predictability of future cash flows, as well as sound financial policies. As well, CPPIB's governing legislation mandates it as the exclusive asset manager of Canada's national social retirement program without responsibility for the underlying pension obligations. As such, CPPIB cannot have a pension shortfall nor a surplus and therefore Moody's considers it to be fully-funded for analytical purposes. These credit strengths are offset by a high proportion of high risk assets (as defined in Moody's methodology), growth in less-liquid investments, as well as a modest degree of leverage.

CPPIB's Aaa long-term issuer rating reflects its aa2 BCA and a high assumption of extraordinary support from its sponsor, the Government of Canada (Aaa stable). It also reflects our view that CPPIB's obligations rank senior to the amounts payable to the Canada Pension Plan.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that CPPIB's credit fundamentals; specifically its strong and stable liquidity and modest leverage, balanced against growth of higher risk assets; will remain unchanged over the next 12 to 18 months. It also reflects the stable outlook of its government support provider, the Government of Canada.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of CPPIB's Aaa long-term issuer rating is not possible. CPPIB's aa2 BCA could be upgraded if Moody's were to assess a material and sustained decrease in CPPIB's high risk assets.

CPPIB's BCA could be downgraded if Moody's were to assess a material reduction in its liquid assets or if CPPIB's governing legislation were amended in such a way that casts doubt on the pension manager's ability to repay creditors in a timely fashion. However, a downgrade of the BCA would not likely lead to a downgrade of the Aaa long-term issuer rating because of Moody's expectation of extraordinary support from its support provider, the Government of Canada. That said, a downgrade in the rating of Government of Canada would lower the BCA and the Aaa issuer rating as it is a BCA constraint.

A downgrade of the issuer rating is possible if Moody's were to assume a lower level of extraordinary support from the Government of Canada, if a legal precedent cast doubt on the status of CPPIB's obligations as having preference over pension obligations, or if the pension manager's leverage was to increase above 25% for a sustained period of time.

CPPIB Capital Inc.'s ratings could be downgraded with a downgrade of CPPIB or if Moody's believed that the guarantee provided by CPPIB to its obligations would not be honoured.

CPPIB Capital Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is a public pension manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada and had $660 billion in gross assets as of 30 June 2022.

Moody's has assigned the following rating to CPPIB Capital Inc.:

Assignments:

..Issuer: CPPIB Capital Inc.

....Issuer Rating, Assigned Aaa

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Public Pension Managers Methodology published in February 2020.

