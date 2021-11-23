Moody's assigns Aaa issuer rating to Canada Post Corporation; affirms other ratings

Withdraws outlook on senior unsecured rating

Toronto, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Aaa issuer rating to Canada Post Corporation (CPC), which reflects its status as an Agent of Her Majesty in right of Canada. In the same action, Moody's affirmed its senior unsecured rating at Aaa and the short-term rating at P-1 (Prime-1). Moody's has also withdrawn the outlook on its senior unsecured rating for CPC as it is Moody's current practice not to assign instrument-level outlooks for financial entities other than those rated under the Banks Methodology.

The list of affected ratings is as follows:

Issuer: Canada Post Corporation

.Assignment:

..LC, LT Issuer Rating, Assigned at Aaa

.Affirmation:

..LC, LT Senior Unsecured, Affirmed at Aaa

..LC Other Short Term, Affirmed at P-1

.Outlook Action:

..Outlook Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

As a Crown corporation with agent status, CPC can bind the Government of Canada by its actions, with the government fully liable for actions undertaken by CPC within its mandate. As such, CPC's obligations constitute direct obligations of Canada and the ratings are aligned with those of the Government of Canada. CPC has a broad mandate to operate the Canadian postal service and is ultimately accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Public Services and Procurement.

Moody's has withdrawn the outlook on CPC's senior unsecured ratings as its current practice is to not assign instrument-level outlooks for financial entities other than those rated under the Banks Methodology.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The following factors could lead to a downgrade of ratings for CPC: 1) negative actions on the ratings for the Government of Canada; or 2) a loss of Agent status, although even in this scenario the Government of Canada would remain fully liable for debt entered into prior to the date of such revocation.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

