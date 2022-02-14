Moody's assigns Aaa issuer rating to Dallas County, TX; outlook stable

New York, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa issuer rating to Dallas County, TX. The issuer rating reflects an assessment of the county's implied general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) security. Moody's maintains the Aaa rating on the county's general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. The county has approximately $116.7 million in GOLT debt outstanding. The county has no GOULT debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the county's large and growing tax base anchored by a strong and performing economy that serves as home to several Fortune 500 companies. The rating also considers the county's stable financial operations and healthy operating reserves which are supported by prudent fiscal management. Balanced general fund operations are expected for fiscal 2021 while the county is budgeting a surplus for fiscal 2022. The rating additionally incorporates the county's modest debt burden, as well as its elevated but manageable unfunded pension liability. Lastly, the rating considers the county's below average resident income levels.

The lack of distinction between the issuer rating and general obligation limited tax debt ratings reflects the ample capacity under the state mandated limited tax cap. The county levied a debt service tax rate of $0.08 per $1,000 of assessed value in fiscal 2021, well below the maximum allowable debt service rate of $4.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the county's economy will remain strong and management will continue to budget conservatively, resulting in the maintenance of healthy operating reserves. The outlook also reflects our expectation that the unfunded pension liability will remain manageable in comparison to the county's tax base and operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Poor financial performance leading to a significant decline or prolonged weakness in reserve levels

- Significant increase in the unfunded pension liability or direct debt burden

LEGAL SECURITY

The county's outstanding bonds and certificates are payable from the proceeds of a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax levied, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property within the county. The Series 2016 certificates are additionally payable from a limited pledge of surplus revenues, not to exceed $1,000.00, of certain of the county's parking garage systems.

PROFILE

Dallas County is situated in north central Texas and encompasses an area of 908 square miles. The City of Dallas is the county seat and is the third largest city in Texas and ninth largest city in the US, in terms of population. The city is the largest economic center of the 13 county Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan statistical area.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

