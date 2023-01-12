Moody's assigns Aaa issuer rating to Winchester, MA and confirms Aaa GOULT & GOLT ratings; outlook stable

New York, January 12, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the Aaa rating on the Town of Winchester, MA's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Aaa issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the town's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The outlook has been revised to stable from ratings under review. This action concludes the review for possible downgrade initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The town has approximately $154 million in debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects a strong economy that benefits from very high resident income, a stable financial position with favorable liquidity and reserves although levels are below-average for the highest rating category. The rating also incorporates moderate leverage that is expected to remain manageable given a low fixed costs ratio.

Both the GOULT and GOLT ratings are rated the same as the issuer rating because of the town's full faith and credit pledge as well as the town's ability to override the tax levy limitations of Proposition 2 1/2.

The town's economy is very strong bolstered by a resident income equal to 241.6% of the US median household income adjusted for regional price parity and a 2022 $419,363 equalized value per capita. Given it's close proximity to Boston, the residential housing market remains solid and is expected to continue to generate positive tax base growth.

The financial position is likely to remain stable over the next few years given conservative fiscal management. Governmental funds generate 95% of revenue with the stable property taxes representing 70% of fiscal 2022 audited governmental funds. The fiscal 2022 audited financials reflect available fund balance plus net current assets of $55.8 million representing 33.3% of revenue. The fiscal 2022 liquidity ratio equaled 48.6% of revenue. The fiscal 2022 audit includes a change in the governmental balance sheet that eliminated restricted cash that was reported in prior year audits and moved to unrestricted cash. This change in allocations for fiscal 2022 as well as positive operations compared to budget, increased the cash and reserve positions to more favorable ratios. Fiscal 2023 operations are currently trending on budget.

Winchester's leverage is expected to remain manageable given a large portion of debt is excluded from the tax levy limit and a low fixed costs ratio. The fiscal 2022 audit reflects a long-term liabilities ratio of 231.5% of revenue and a fixed costs ratio of 11.3%. The debt burden accounts for 40% of the total liabilities while the adjusted net pension and adjusted net OPEB liabilities represent 23% and 36%, respectively. The town participates in the Winchester Contributory Retirement System, a multi-employer defined benefit plan. The plan is scheduled to be fully funded by 2029 and currently uses a 7% discount rate with annual contributions increasing over 7% annually. The town also budgets for deposits of $350,000 per year into an OPEB trust in addition to pay-go contributions towards that liability.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the economy will remain strong due to residential housing demand and the solid financial position will be maintained through conservative fiscal management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Decline in available reserves and/or liquidity as a percent of revenue

-Material increase in leverage

-Significant decline in the economy metrics

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT bonds are backed by the town's full faith and credit general obligation unlimited tax pledge because the entire amount of debt service has been voted by the town to be excluded from the tax levy limits of Proposition 2 1/2. The GOLT bonds are backed by the town's full faith and credit general obligation limited tax pledge because the entire amount of debt service has not been voted by the town to be excluded from the tax levy limits of Proposition 2 1/2.

PROFILE

Winchester is primarily a residential community with a population of around 22,800 located approximately nine miles north of the City of Boston, MA (Aaa stable). The town provides general government services including police and fire protection, public education for grades K-12, disposable garbage, a library, water and sewer, streets and parks and recreation.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

