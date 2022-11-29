Moody's assigns Aaa rating to EIB's second digital bond

Frankfurt am Main, November 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Aaa senior unsecured rating to the European Investment Bank's (EIB, Aaa stable) second blockchain-based bond (the notes).

According to the draft transaction documents available to Moody's, the notes will constitute unconditional, direct and general obligations of EIB. The notes will rank pari passu with any present or future indebtedness of EIB represented by any unsubordinated and unsecured notes or bonds.

The rating mirrors the EIB's long-term issuer rating of Aaa and its stable outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The EIB's Aaa rating is underpinned by the bank's solid capital position, prudent risk management practices, and very high asset quality and performance. The bank's leverage ratio is substantially higher than for most of its peers, but credit enhancements and loan book diversification support asset quality. Furthermore, consistent profitability since its inception in 1958 supports its credit profile. EIB's liquidity coverage is lower than for most peers, but very strong market access and access to the European Central Bank's (ECB) liquidity operations, a rare feature among multilateral development banks (MDBs), are mitigants. Shareholder support is very high, given the EIB's importance as a vehicle to help implement the EU's policy priorities.

The stable outlook for the EIB reflects Moody's view that credit challenges are marginal and the EIB's significant credit strengths will be maintained over the coming years. Exposure to the military conflict in Ukraine (Caa3 negative) is limited (and mostly covered by guarantees) and will remain small relative to EIB's balance sheet, even though we expect EIB to play a significant role in financing reconstruction efforts.

The two-year, €100 million bond has an annual coupon of 2.507%. This follows EIB's first digital bond issuance on a blockchain in April 2021, which was a two-year, €100 million, 0% interest rate bond. Digital bond issuances are very small compared to EIB's annual issuance volumes which usually range from €45 billion to €70 billion.

The key difference from other outstanding EIB bonds is that issuance, recording and settlement will happen on a private permissioned blockchain-based infrastructure (Digital Assets Platform) operated by Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE (Aa3 stable), and that Banque de France and Banque centrale de Luxembourg will provide a central bank digital currency (CBDC) representation to mirror the settlement taking place in TARGET2.

While these new technology features introduce some new and untested risks and a dependency on Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, in Moody's view, the ultimate credit risk faced by investors is that of the EIB. This is mainly because technology-related risks are effectively mitigated by a comprehensive business continuity plan – including EIB's option to exchange the notes into regular bonds – and a grace period of 30 days. Also, the risk of the blockchain-based issuance introducing additional cyber risk to EIB itself is limited by the private permissioned nature of the blockchain-based solution and Moody's understanding that there is no direct link between the blockchain platform and EIB's own IT systems.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The EIB's credit impact score is positive (CIS-1), reflecting low exposure to environmental risks, a positive impact from social risk considerations and a very strong governance profile, which is further supported by very strong member support.

The EIB's neutral-to-low environmental issuer profile score (E-2) reflects the low exposure across all five environmental risk categories. The bank's operations are aligned with Paris Agreement goals. The EIB Group 'Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025' was published in November 2020 and EIB has increased its climate action financing significantly over the last ten years. EIB also has published 'Environmental Statements' for the last few years, tracking its performance in areas like energy efficiency against key parameters.

The EIB's positive social issuer profile score (S-1) reflects strengths in the area of responsible production as well as benefits from demographic & societal trends. While EIB has been facing disputes with stakeholders and controversies, these have led to improvements in engagement mechanisms. EIB issued its first sustainability awareness bond in 2018, to support development of social policy objectives and its mandate benefits from being the European Union's Climate Bank. EIB does not face any issues attracting highly skilled personnel and there are no health & safety considerations that would negatively or positively affect the issuer profile.

The EIB's positive issuer profile score for governance (G-1) reflects prudent and very strong risk management and liquidity practices, including real-life testing of liquidity and highly professional collateral management. Furthermore, the bank's strong management track record and high credibility, reflected in profits in each year since EIB's inception, support this assessment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given that the issuance rating is tied to the long-term issuer rating of EIB, the same factors and considerations generally apply.

The EIB's long term issuer rating is Aaa, which is already at the top of Moody's rating scale. An upgrade to a higher rating is therefore not possible.

Downward pressure on the EIB's rating would most likely be externally-induced and evolve in a remote scenario of material rating downgrades of key shareholders, or materially lower shareholder willingness to support the bank. Any significant deterioration with respect to EIB's existing credit challenges – for instance a sharp and sustained increase in the leverage ratio over multiple years – could be a trigger for a negative rating action. Similarly, Moody's would view a sustained worsening of asset quality as credit-negative.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/69182. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Steffen Dyck

Senior Vice President

Sovereign Risk Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

Alejandro Olivo

Managing Director

Sovereign Risk Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

