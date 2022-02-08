Moody's assigns Aaa rating to Gwinnett CSD, GA's $265M Ser. 2022 GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to Gwinnett County School District, GA's $35 million General Obligation Sales Tax Bonds, Series 2022A and $230 million General Obligation Sales Tax Bonds, Series 2022B bonds. Moody's maintains a Aaa rating on the district's outstanding Issuer and GOULT ratings and a Aa1 rating on the district's lease debt obligations. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the issuance, the district will have an estimated $1.4 billion of general obligation debt outstanding and $89.9 million in lease debt (certificates of participation) outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the district's robust economy and resident incomes, strong demographic trends that have driven steady enrollment growth and a healthy fund balance. The district has above average long-term liabilities that carry manageable fixed costs.

The Aaa rating assigned to the district's Series 2022 general obligation unlimited sales tax bonds is equivalent to the Aaa issuer rating due to a pledge of the district's full faith and credit as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The Aa1 rating on the outstanding lease revenue bonds is one notch below the issuer rating, reflecting the contingent nature of the pledge, which is subject to annual appropriation, and the more essential purpose of constructing and improving school facilities. All of the district's actively managed general revenue is available for appropriation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on the expectation that the district will continue to maintain adequate reserves and liquidity. Fiscal stability will be supported by tax base growth, conservative budget management and multiyear financial projections.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant erosion of economic indicators

- Material decline in fund balance or cash

- Material decline in enrollment trends

- Substantial increase in long term liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2022 Bonds are payable from the full faith, credit and taxing power of the district including an unlimited ad valorem property tax levy. The district intends to pay the bonds from sales tax proceeds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022 bonds will be used to fund the construction of new schools and improvement of existing school facilities as well as technology modernization and new school buses.

PROFILE

The district serves Gwinnett County (Aaa), less the City of Buford (Aa3), and is located approximately 20 miles northeast of Atlanta (Aa1). As of fiscal 2021, district-wide enrollment was 177,401 which is a 2% decline from 2020, however the district has reported an increase in the 2021-2022 school year back to pre-pandemic levels. The district currently has a slightly negative three year enrollment trend of -0.36%, which is expected to return positive after factoring in the 2022 enrollment growth.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

