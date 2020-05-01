Moody's assigns Aaa rating to Microsoft's new notes; outlook stable

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a Aaa rating to Microsoft Corporation's new senior unsecured notes in 30 and 40 year tranches. Microsoft will not receive any cash proceeds from the issuance of the new notes in the exchange offers whereby existing notes that are surrendered in exchange for the new notes will be retired and cancelled and cannot be reissued. The outlook is unchanged at stable.

Ratings Assigned:

Issuer: Microsoft Corporation

Senior unsecured; assigned Aaa

RATINGS RATIONALE

Microsoft is the world's largest software company with $139 billion of revenue and a leading market share for its core products that make up the majority of revenue. Microsoft's balanced financial policies support the credit profile and Moody's expects the company to continue to maintain low financial leverage, robust cash flow generation and excellent liquidity ($138 billion of cash and short term investments). Microsoft maintains a long track record of steady financial performance, strong and growing recurring revenue and cash flow as it continues to transition to a cloud-based software subscription model, a very diversified customer base in terms of geography, customer and end market and strong barriers to entry. We project Microsoft will generate consistently strong profitability with 50% EBITDA margins and free cash flow generation (after about $15 billion of dividends) over $29 billion annually. With its substantial financial strength, the company is well positioned to address the challenges related to technology evolution and substitution through acquisitions and internal investments, as well as the current coronavirus-driven economic headwinds.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Microsoft will continue to maintain and defend its very strong market positions across a range of business and consumer PC, enterprise products and services as well as continue to profitably grow its cloud service offerings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The long term rating could be downgraded if Microsoft commences aggressive shareholder returns or if the company undertakes additional large, debt funded acquisitions such that Moody's expects adjusted gross leverage to continue to rise without a substantial increase in cash balances. In addition, downwards ratings pressure could develop if there is an erosion in Microsoft's' core business model, and if profitability or cash flow generation weaken sustainably.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety. That said, Microsoft and software companies in general, are likely to be more resilient than other sectors although some volatility can be expected in 2020 due to uncertain demand characteristics, and the potential for supply chain disruptions. For more information on research on and ratings affected by the coronavirus outbreak, please see www.moodys.com/coronavirus.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

