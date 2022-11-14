Moody's assigns Aaa rating to NSCC's senior unsecured notes

New York, November 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a Aaa rating to National Securities Clearing Corporation's (NSCC, Aaa clearing counterparty rating) proposed $1 billion senior unsecured notes issuance. NSCC plans on using the net proceeds of the issuance as a component of its liquidity risk management framework, and the planned issuance will refinance NSCC's existing Aaa-rated $1 billion senior unsecured notes due April 2023.

Assignments:

..Issuer: National Securities Clearing Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Aaa

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said the Aaa rating on NSCC's proposed senior unsecured notes is aligned with the Aaa rating on NSCC's existing senior unsecured notes and NSCC's Aaa clearing counterparty rating. NSCC's senior unsecured notes are rated Aaa because of the strong structural protections in place concerning the safe investment of issuance proceeds, their exclusive use as part of NSCC's liquidity risk management framework, and that any used funds would be replenished by sources that include NSCC's loss waterfall. These structural protections concerning use of proceeds, utilization and replenishment are included in NSCC's rules and related frameworks and policies.

Moody's expects that NSCC will have around $4-$5 billion in issuance at any time (as necessitated by liquidity needs) of fixed- or floating-rate term senior unsecured debt with maturities between two and 10 years, although its rules permit up to $10 billion of issuance. As of 30 September 2022, NSCC had a total of $3.7 billion in senior unsecured notes, including the April 2023 notes that it intends to refinance.

Consistent with NSCC's existing senior unsecured notes, the planned issuance proceeds will be deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and commercial banks in order to be readily available to supplement NSCC's existing default liquidity resources. The proceeds cannot be used for any other purpose, according to NSCC's rules and the terms of the SEC's notice of no objection when NSCC first issued such senior unsecured notes. NSCC's liquidity risk management framework allows for the utilization of such funds as bridge financing when managing a member default in order to facilitate the completion of NSCC's settlement obligations.

Should any of NSCC's stipulated default liquidity resources (including the term debt) be utilized, NSCC's liquidity risk management framework allows for the replenishment of these funds using the proceeds from closing out the defaulted member's portfolio. Moody's said that NSCC could also utilize the defaulting member's other available resources and cross-guarantee agreements with other clearing houses. Should these resources not be sufficient, NSCC could draw upon its extensive loss waterfall to repay any remaining outstanding liquidity borrowings, and accordingly there would be recourse to NSCC's own funds designated for such purpose, as well as non-defaulting members' clearing funds and related loss-allocation obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

NSCC's Aaa-rated senior unsecured notes are at the top of the rating scale and accordingly there is no possibility of their being upgraded.

Moody's said that a downgrade of NSCC's Aaa clearing counterparty rating would likely result in a downgrade of NSCC's senior unsecured notes. NSCC's senior unsecured notes could also be downgraded should NSCC issue other senior unsecured notes that are not afforded the structural protections associated with its liquidity risk management framework.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Clearing Houses Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fadi Abdel Massih

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald Robertson

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

