Moody's assigns Aaa rating to TVA's $500 million bond offering

New York, September 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Aaa rating to Tennessee Valley Authority's (TVA) 4.25% $500 million senior unsecured Global Power Bonds 2022 Series A Due September 2052. TVA's outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the bond offering will be used to repay short-term debt. TVA's short-term debt balance as of June 30, 2022 was approximately $1.0 billion with the current short-term balance being higher as a $1.0 billion bond maturity in August was repaid in large part with incremental short-term debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
TVA's Aaa rating is driven by its baseline credit assessment (BCA), a measure of the company's standalone credit risk, of aa1 and incorporates a one-notch uplift to reflect a high probability of extraordinary support from the Government of United States of America (Aaa stable).
TVA's rating benefits from governing legislation that provides protections from competition and places significant restrictions on TVA's ability to expand outside its defined service territory, the Board's statutory authority to set TVA's electric rates and long-term contractual arrangements with creditworthy counterparties which, among other things, provide TVA with regulatory control over their retail rates and fund transfers. These attributes, combined with TVA's size, scale, and economic importance within the Tennessee Valley, translate into a more predictable and stable financial profile relative to all other public power and investor owned utilities.
Challenges confronting TVA include an increased near-term capital expenditure program due in large part to the addition of new natural gas-fired combustion turbines that will replace capacity from retiring combustion turbines units elsewhere, high pension related obligations and continuing to successfully implement its carbon transition strategy while maintaining a value proposition with customers.
Strong internally generated cash flow combined with normalized capital expenditures resulted in consistent free cash flow generation over the past several years allowing TVA to meaningfully reduce its funded debt to approximately $20.5 billion as of June 30, 2022 from $25.5 billion as of September 30, 2017.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that TVA will continue to generate strong cash flows while maintaining safe and sound operating performance over at least the near-term.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
TVA's Aaa credit rating could be downgraded if there are any changes in law that negatively affect TVA's protected position in its service territory. Pressure on the U.S. government's credit rating or a reduction or reconfiguration of federal ties could also place downward pressure on TVA's rating.
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63746. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
PROFILE
TVA is a wholly owned corporate agency and instrumentality of the US. It operates the nation's largest public power system, supplying power to most of the state of Tennessee and parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
