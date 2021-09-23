Moody's assigns Aaa ratings to Community Development Administration, Multifamily Development Revenue Bonds (Sustainability Bonds) (Park View at Furnace Branch), Series 2021 D-1 (MTEBS) and Series 2021 D-2 (Cash Collateralized)

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned Aaa ratings
to the proposed $9,860,000 Community Development Administration,
Multifamily Development Revenue Bonds (Sustainability Bonds) (Park View
at Furnace Branch), Series 2021 D-1 (MTEBS) and $50,000
Community Development Administration, Multifamily Development Revenue
Bonds (Sustainability Bonds) (Park View at Furnace Branch), Series
2021 D-2 (Cash Collateralized).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aaa rating of the immediate MTEB transaction is based on the high
credit quality of the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae,
Aaa stable) mortgage-backed security (MBS) and strong legal structure
where principal and interest are passed through to bondholders monthly.
Cash flow projections demonstrate that total trustee-held monies,
including investment earnings thereon, will be sufficient for full
and timely debt service payments through and including five business days
after the MBS delivery deadline (expected by November 2021) and through
final bond maturity upon conversion. The initial source of funds
to pay negative arbitrage until MBS acquisition is mortgage loan proceeds.
The Aaa long-term rating of the cash collateralized transaction
is based on the strong legal structure and the high credit quality of
the investments securing the bonds. We expect monies on deposit
with the Trustee will be invested in Eligible Investments that will generate
revenues sufficient to fully cover bond debt service on each interest
payment date. Cash flow projections demonstrate that total trustee-held
monies in the Bond Proceeds Fund, Collateral Fund, and Revenue
Fund, including investment earnings thereon, will be sufficient
for full and timely debt service payments through and including the maturity
date of January 1, 2023.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Not applicable
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• A downgrade of the credit enhancement (Fannie Mae) (MTEB only)
• Cash flow projections that demonstrate revenue insufficiency
• Downgrade of eligible investments or counterparties providing such
investment
LEGAL SECURITY
The Series D-1 bonds are special limited obligations of the issuer
payable solely from the trust estate. Initially, bondholder
security is provided by bond proceeds on deposit with the Trustee.
Upon acquisition of the MBS, bondholder security is provided by
Fannie Mae's guarantee to pay regularly scheduled interest and principal
regardless of the actual performance of the underlying mortgage loan to
RF Furnace Branch, LLC (Borrower). All revenues under the
financing agreement are additionally pledged to bondholders.
The legal structure for the cash collateralized bonds provides for a closed
system whereby Series D-2 bond proceeds will not be disbursed to
the Borrower unless an equal or greater amount is deposited to the Collateral
Fund from Eligible Funds. A reasoned bankruptcy opinion,
provided by Kutak Rock LLP, identifies mitigants to preference and
automatic stay risks associated with a bankruptcy filing of the Borrower
and Lenders contributing Eligible Funds on the Borrower's behalf.
The Series D bonds are not cross-defaulted or cross-collateralized
with other series of bonds.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The bonds will finance the acquisition and rehabilitation of Park View
at Furnace Branch, located in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County,
Maryland, on an approximately 3.94-acre site.
Park View at Furnace Branch contains 101 senior apartment units located
in one building. Rehabilitation of Park View at Furnace Branch
is anticipated to commence in October 2021 and be completed approximately
6 months later.
PROFILE (MTEB)
The bonds are expected to be delivered in October 2021 and will bear interest
at a fixed rate equal to the pass-through rate on the MBS.
If the MBS will not be purchased by the MBS delivery deadline, the
bonds are subject to mandatory redemption five calendar days later unless
the Borrower extends the MBS delivery deadline. Extension of the
deadline requires the Borrower to deposit preference proof funds sufficient
to pay interest until five calendar days after the new delivery deadline.
Following the acquisition of the MBS, the Trustee will receive monthly
MBS payments in an amount sufficient to meet all debt service requirements.
Cash flow projections assume that all fees are paid outside of the trust
indenture. The bond program will have an asset-to-debt
ratio of 100% and remain at 100% until maturity due to the
pass-through structure of the transaction. Principal and
interest earned from the MBS will mirror debt service on the bonds.
The principal methodology used in the Series 2021 D-1 (MTEBS) rating
was US Stand-alone Housing Bond Programs Secured by Credit-Enhanced
Mortgages Methodology published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1142797.
The principal methodology used in the Series 2021 D-2 (Cash Collateraized)
rating was Pre-refunded and Escrow-backed Transactions Methodology
published in August 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1227034.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jeffrey Kaufmann
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Public Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
David A. Parsons
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Public Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653