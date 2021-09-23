Moody's assigns Aaa ratings to Community Development Administration, Multifamily Development Revenue Bonds (Sustainability Bonds) (Park View at Furnace Branch), Series 2021 D-1 (MTEBS) and Series 2021 D-2 (Cash Collateralized)

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned Aaa ratings to the proposed $9,860,000 Community Development Administration, Multifamily Development Revenue Bonds (Sustainability Bonds) (Park View at Furnace Branch), Series 2021 D-1 (MTEBS) and $50,000 Community Development Administration, Multifamily Development Revenue Bonds (Sustainability Bonds) (Park View at Furnace Branch), Series 2021 D-2 (Cash Collateralized).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating of the immediate MTEB transaction is based on the high credit quality of the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae, Aaa stable) mortgage-backed security (MBS) and strong legal structure where principal and interest are passed through to bondholders monthly. Cash flow projections demonstrate that total trustee-held monies, including investment earnings thereon, will be sufficient for full and timely debt service payments through and including five business days after the MBS delivery deadline (expected by November 2021) and through final bond maturity upon conversion. The initial source of funds to pay negative arbitrage until MBS acquisition is mortgage loan proceeds.

The Aaa long-term rating of the cash collateralized transaction is based on the strong legal structure and the high credit quality of the investments securing the bonds. We expect monies on deposit with the Trustee will be invested in Eligible Investments that will generate revenues sufficient to fully cover bond debt service on each interest payment date. Cash flow projections demonstrate that total trustee-held monies in the Bond Proceeds Fund, Collateral Fund, and Revenue Fund, including investment earnings thereon, will be sufficient for full and timely debt service payments through and including the maturity date of January 1, 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• A downgrade of the credit enhancement (Fannie Mae) (MTEB only)

• Cash flow projections that demonstrate revenue insufficiency

• Downgrade of eligible investments or counterparties providing such investment

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series D-1 bonds are special limited obligations of the issuer payable solely from the trust estate. Initially, bondholder security is provided by bond proceeds on deposit with the Trustee. Upon acquisition of the MBS, bondholder security is provided by Fannie Mae's guarantee to pay regularly scheduled interest and principal regardless of the actual performance of the underlying mortgage loan to RF Furnace Branch, LLC (Borrower). All revenues under the financing agreement are additionally pledged to bondholders.

The legal structure for the cash collateralized bonds provides for a closed system whereby Series D-2 bond proceeds will not be disbursed to the Borrower unless an equal or greater amount is deposited to the Collateral Fund from Eligible Funds. A reasoned bankruptcy opinion, provided by Kutak Rock LLP, identifies mitigants to preference and automatic stay risks associated with a bankruptcy filing of the Borrower and Lenders contributing Eligible Funds on the Borrower's behalf.

The Series D bonds are not cross-defaulted or cross-collateralized with other series of bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will finance the acquisition and rehabilitation of Park View at Furnace Branch, located in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County, Maryland, on an approximately 3.94-acre site. Park View at Furnace Branch contains 101 senior apartment units located in one building. Rehabilitation of Park View at Furnace Branch is anticipated to commence in October 2021 and be completed approximately 6 months later.

PROFILE (MTEB)

The bonds are expected to be delivered in October 2021 and will bear interest at a fixed rate equal to the pass-through rate on the MBS. If the MBS will not be purchased by the MBS delivery deadline, the bonds are subject to mandatory redemption five calendar days later unless the Borrower extends the MBS delivery deadline. Extension of the deadline requires the Borrower to deposit preference proof funds sufficient to pay interest until five calendar days after the new delivery deadline.

Following the acquisition of the MBS, the Trustee will receive monthly MBS payments in an amount sufficient to meet all debt service requirements. Cash flow projections assume that all fees are paid outside of the trust indenture. The bond program will have an asset-to-debt ratio of 100% and remain at 100% until maturity due to the pass-through structure of the transaction. Principal and interest earned from the MBS will mirror debt service on the bonds.

The principal methodology used in the Series 2021 D-1 (MTEBS) rating was US Stand-alone Housing Bond Programs Secured by Credit-Enhanced Mortgages Methodology published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1142797. The principal methodology used in the Series 2021 D-2 (Cash Collateraized) rating was Pre-refunded and Escrow-backed Transactions Methodology published in August 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1227034. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jeffrey Kaufmann

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Public Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



David A. Parsons

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Public Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

