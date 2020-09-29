Moody's assigns Aaa ratings to Temasek's proposed USD notes

Singapore, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today assigned Aaa ratings to the proposed
10-year, 30.5-year & 50-year USD
denominated senior unsecured notes to be issued by Temasek Financial (I)
Limited, a wholly owned financing subsidiary of Temasek Holdings
(Private) Limited (Temasek, Aaa stable).
These notes are issued pursuant to Temasek Financial (I) Limited's
USD25 billion guaranteed global medium-term note (MTN) program
((P)Aaa) and are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Temasek.
The proceeds will be used by Temasek and its investment holding companies
to fund their ordinary course of business.
The outlook on the ratings is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Temasek's Aaa rating reflects its strong fundamental credit quality
as an investment company, supported by steady and recurring dividend
income, as well as its large and high-quality investment
portfolio. In addition, Temasek's largest investee companies
and major dividend contributors have strong investment-grade credit
profiles," says Jacintha Poh, a Moody's Vice President
and Senior Credit Officer.
Temasek is an investment company and does not guarantee the financial
obligations of its portfolio companies. Moody's only assessed the
parent, its investment holding companies and special purpose funding
vehicles in assigning the ratings. On this basis, Temasek
continues to maintain a net cash position as of March 2020.
"We expect the company to maintain a conservative financial profile,
with the net debt to market value of its portfolio assets (excluding cash)
staying below 5% and funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage
above 15x,'" says Poh, who is also Moody's Lead Analyst
for Temasek.
The Aaa rating is also anchored by Temasek's excellent liquidity,
supported by its sizeable reserve of cash and liquid securities which
Moody's expects to be maintained. This reserve provides strong
debt service coverage to mitigate potential volatility in cash flows and
asset values.
As a government-related issuer, Temasek's ratings benefit
from its 100% ownership by the Government of Singapore through
the Minister for Finance, although currently its baseline credit
assessment -- the measure of its standalone credit quality
-- is also positioned at aaa.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Temasek's credit
metrics will remain strong and the company's management will retain
its prudent and conservative approach to its investment and funding strategies.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations,
Temasek has indirect exposure to environmental risk through its investee
companies. However, Temasek's portfolio largely consists
of companies that have low exposure to environmental risk. Sustainability
of returns is integral to Temasek's investment approach.
Moody's estimates that as of 31 March 2020, sectors that have
elevated or moderate environmental risk accounted for only a small portion
of Temasek's portfolio and dividend income. The energy &
resources sector account for only at about 2% of the portfolio.
Despite having a single shareholder, the governance risk for Temasek
is largely mitigated by the oversight exercised by a board that consists
of 10 independent directors out of a total 12 of directors and by Temasek's
track record of maintaining an extremely conservative financial profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating is Aaa and cannot be upgraded.
Temasek has a standalone aaa rating. Should the company's underlying
credit fundamentals deteriorate and its fundamental rating be downgraded,
Moody's joint default analysis framework would become relevant to
the rating analysis.
Temasek's standalone credit rating could be downgraded if (1) the company
undertakes make aggressive investments that result in a material deterioration
in the credit quality of its investment portfolio; (2) the amount
and quality of the company's cash and near-cash resources to deteriorate
significantly; or (3) there are indications of moral hazard behavior,
such as providing funding support for nonperforming investee companies
or channeling financial resources to its government shareholder,
that could have an adverse impact on Temasek's financial position.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Investment Holding Companies
and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125855,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Temasek is an investment company based in Singapore and is 100%-owned
by the Minister for Finance, a body corporate under the Singapore
Minister for Finance (Incorporation) Act (Chapter 183).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jacintha Poh
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Vikas Halan
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077