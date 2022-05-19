Moody's assigns Aaa (sf) to ABS Notes issued by Bavarian Sky S.A., Compartment German Auto Loans 11

EUR 750 million ABS notes rated, relating to a portfolio of German auto loans

Madrid, May 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive rating to Notes issued by Bavarian Sky S.A., Compartment German Auto Loans 11:

....EUR750M Class A Floating Rate Notes due May 2030, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR 78.7M Class B Fixed Rate Notes due May 2030, which will also be issued at the closing of the transaction.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction is a one-year revolving cash securitisation of loan agreements entered into for the purpose of financing vehicles mainly to private obligors in Germany by BMW Bank GmbH (NR) ("BMW Bank"), which is ultimately owned by Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft ("BMW AG") rated A2/P-1. This is an auto loan securitisation transaction in Germany originated by BMW Bank. The originator will also act as the servicer of the portfolio during the life of the transaction.

The portfolio of underlying assets consists of auto loans distributed through captive and independent auto dealers in Germany.

As of 30 April 2022, the final portfolio shows 41,301 non-delinquent contracts with a weighted average seasoning of around 12.1 months. The loans in the portfolio finance new cars (42.6%) and used cars (57.4%) to private (72.5%) and commercial customers (27.5%). Vehicles in the financed portfolio are predominantly related to BMW brand vehicles (95.4%), including MINI.

The portfolio consists primarily of "balloon" loans (99.3%), which have equal instalments during the life of the loan and a larger balloon payment at loan maturity. On average, the balloon instalment portion accounts for 58.4% of the total principal of balloon loans and 58.0% of the entire portfolio cash flows.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from credit strengths such as a granular portfolio; a simple transaction structure, and a single waterfall that uses all excess spread to repay the Class A and Class B Notes sequentially once the revolving period finishes. Furthermore, 9.5% subordinated Class B Notes provide credit enhancement to the Class A Notes and the Notes benefit from a non-amortising cash reserve of 0.6% of the Class A and Class B Notes at closing. The reserve is fully funded at closing and will provide liquidity during the life of the transaction to pay senior expenses and coupons on Class A and B Notes in the event of a cash flow disruption. In addition, it will be available to cover losses at the end of the transaction.

However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as (i) a one year revolving structure which could increase performance volatility of the underlying portfolio, (ii) commingling risk, (iii) set-off risk (from deposits and linked insurance contracts financed via the loans), and (iv) the relatively high proportion of balloon loans. Various mitigants have been put in place in the transaction structure. Risk of potential deterioration of the pool during the revolving period is partially mitigated by early amortisation triggers and revolving criteria on a portfolio level. Commingling risk is mitigated by (i) the automatic termination of collection rights in case of servicer insolvency, and (ii) a rating trigger either to fund a commingling reserve at loss of Baa1/P-2 rating by BMW Bank's parent, BMW AG, or to change the frequency of collection transfers, i.e. transfers from the collection account into the issuer account, from monthly sweeps to sweeps every 2nd business day after receipt of the collections. Set-off risk is minimized due to (i) the eligibility criteria for the portfolio at transaction closing and (ii) the high rating of the servicer's parent. Moody's notes that the exposure to deposit and insurance set-off risk has been immaterial in previous transactions issued by BMW Bank.

Moody's analysis focused, among other factors, on (1) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of financing agreements; (2) the macroeconomic environment; (3) historical performance information; (4) the credit enhancement provided by 9.5% subordination for the Class A Notes, a 0.6% reserve fund and excess spread; (5) the liquidity support available in the transaction through the reserve fund; and (6) the legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 3.0%, and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 9.0% related to borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 3.0% are in line with the EMEA Auto Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations, such as the high balloon loan component of the portfolio.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 50.0% are higher than the EMEA Auto Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 9.0% is in line with the average auto loan transactions from peer German originators and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by the short revolving period, the high exposure to balloon loans despite considering the strength of the originator and the relative ranking to originator peers in the German auto loan market.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264141. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the Class A Notes rating include a decline in the overall performance of the pool or a significant deterioration of the credit profile of the originator's parent, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW AG, A2/P-1).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

