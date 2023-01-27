Moody's assigns Aaa (sf) to Belgian RMBS Notes issued by B-Arena NV/SA, Compartment No. 5

EUR 850 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Belgian prime home loans

Paris, January 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned definitive ratings to Notes issued by B-Arena NV/SA, Compartment No. 5:

....EUR425M Class A1 Mortgage-Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2057, Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR425M Class A2 Mortgage-Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2057, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Moody's has not assigned any ratings to the EUR 150M Class B Mortgage-Backed Floating Rate Loan due January 2057 nor to the EUR 15M Class C Floating Rate Loan due January 2057.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a static pool of Belgian residential mortgage loans originated by Bank Nagelmackers NV/SA (Not rated). This represents the fifth issuance out of the B-Arena program.

The portfolio of assets amount to approximately 1,128 million as of October 31th, 2022 pool cutoff date, and will be adjusted at closing to around 1,000 million to match the final notes balance. The non-amortising Reserve Fund will be funded to 1.50% of the total Notes and Class B Subordinated Loan balance at closing and the total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes will be 16.5%.

The ratings of the notes are based on an analysis of the characteristics of the underlying pool of home loans, sector wide and originator specific performance data, protection provided by credit enhancement, the roles of external counterparties and the structural integrity of the transaction.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as strong historical performance, granular portfolio, and a non-amortising reserve sized at 1.50% of Class A Notes and B Loan balance at closing. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as an unrated servicer and an interest rate risk partly unhedged. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as a back-up servicer facilitator which is obliged to appoint a back-up servicer in the event the servicing agreement is terminated in respect of the servicer.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 0.40% and MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 5% related to borrower receivables. The expected loss capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and MILAN CE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate RMBS.

Portfolio expected loss of 0.40%: This is lower than the Belgian RMBS sector and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the collateral performance of Bank Nagelmackers NV/SA originated loans to date, as provided by the originator and observed in previously securitised portfolios; (ii) the current and future macroeconomic environment in Belgium; (iii) benchmarking with other Belgian RMBS transactions.

MILAN CE of 5%: This is in line with the Belgian RMBS sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the low weighted average (WA) loan-to-value (LTV) of 61.02%, (ii) the WA indexed LTV of 47.98%; (iii) relatively high WA loan-to-mortgage-coverage ratio (loan balance divided by mortgage inscriptions) of approximately 95.3%; and (iv) benchmarking with other Belgian prime RMBS transactions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390481. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may lead to a downgrade of the ratings include significantly higher losses compared with our expectations at close, due to either a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors and an increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of servicing or cash management interruptions.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Vincent Verdier

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

Anthony Parry

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

