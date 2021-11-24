Moody's assigns Aaa (sf) to Duke Energy Carolinas' storm recovery bonds

New York, November 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned definitive ratings of Aaa (sf) to two tranches of senior secured storm recovery bonds (the bonds) issued by Duke Energy Carolinas NC Storm Funding LLC (the issuer), a wholly owned subsidiary of Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC (DEC or the utility; A2 stable). This bond issuance is DEC's first securitization debt financing to recover storm expenditures it incurred in North Carolina approved by the North Carolina Utilities Commission's (NCUC).

DEC is the sponsor and depositor of the securitization, and the seller and servicer of the recovery property backing the bonds. DEC is a vertically integrated electric utility and is the largest subsidiary of Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy, Baa2 stable), making up about a third of its rate base.

The asset backing the bonds is storm recovery property established by the NCUC's irrevocable Financing Order, which is the right to impose, collect, and receive non-bypassable storm recovery charges (SRCs) based on electricity usage from all retail electric consumers within DEC's service territory in North Carolina, including the right to periodically adjust the SRCs through a statutory, mandatory, uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism to ensure timely bond payments until the bonds are repaid in full. The true-up adjustment mechanism is the primary form of credit enhancement supporting the bonds.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Duke Energy Carolinas NC Storm Funding LLC

Duke Energy Carolinas NC Storm Funding LLC, Senior Secured Storm Recovery Bonds, Series A, Tranche A-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Duke Energy Carolinas NC Storm Funding LLC, Senior Secured Storm Recovery Bonds, Series A, Tranche A-2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The definitive ratings assigned to the storm recovery bonds are based primarily on the following:

1) the strength of the State of North Carolina's Storm Securitization Law, including the state's non-impairment pledge, and the irrevocable Financing Order issued by the NCUC, which together authorize the creation of the storm recovery property backing the storm recovery bonds and strongly protect the recovery property

2) credit enhancement consisting of a statutory uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism that mandatorily adjusts the SRCs at least semi-annually to ensure the SRC collections are sufficient to timely pay principal and interest on the bonds until they are paid in full, and a non-declining capital subaccount fully funded at closing at 0.50% of the initial principal balance of the bonds,

3) the remote likelihood of a successful legal, political, or regulatory challenge to the storm recovery property and other rights that DEC sold to the issuer on the transaction's closing date for the benefit of the indenture trustee on behalf of bondholders,

4) the economic stability, diversity, and scale of the ratepayer base in DEC's service territory in North Carolina from whom the SRCs will be collected,

5) the strength, experience, and expertise of DEC as servicer of the storm recovery property,

6) the low probability that collections arising from the storm recovery property could fall short of the scheduled principal and interest payments on the bonds, and

7) the initial SRC, expected to represent approximately 0.47% of the total electricity bill, as of 30 September 2021, received by a 1,000-kWh residential consumer in DEC's service territory in North Carolina, which is considerably lower than the initial securitization charge of most other utility cost recovery charge (UCRC) securitizations we rate.

The ratepayer base within DEC's service territory from whom the SRCs will be collected is economically stable and diverse, which is a credit strength. DEC provides electric service to approximately 2.4 million customers in its North Carolina service territory.

This transaction benefits from the inclusion of a non-impairment pledge from the State of North Carolina included in the Storm Securitization Law, which strongly protects the storm recovery property backing the bonds. Under the state pledge, the State of North Carolina agrees and pledges to bondholders that it will not take or permit any action that would limit or alter the storm recovery property, the SRCs, the Financing Order or the rights under the Financing Order until the bonds are repaid in full and discharged, except as dictated by the true-up adjustment mechanism. In addition, the Storm Securitization Law and Financing Order contain the typical strong true-sale and security interest provisions.

The Financing Order, coupled with the Storm Securitization Law, provides that the SRCs are non-bypassable. Non-bypassable means that the issuer is entitled to collect the SRCs from all of DEC's existing and future retail electric consumers receiving transmission and distribution services within DEC's service territory in North Carolina, and the consumers are legally required to pay the SRCs, including consumers of any DEC successor. The issuer is authorized to collect the SRCs even if consumers elect to purchase electricity from an alternative electric service provider or self-generate but remain connected to the electric grid.

The Storm Securitization Law and Financing Order authorize a mandatory, uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism, which is the key form of credit enhancement supporting the bonds. The true-up adjustment mechanism mandatorily adjusts the SRCs at least semi-annually to ensure sufficient collections to make timely payments of interest and scheduled principal on the bonds as well as associated ongoing financing costs until the bonds are repaid in full. Additionally, the Financing Order authorizes interim true-up adjustments at any time, if the servicer deems necessary, to ensure sufficient collections to make timely payments on the bonds and associated ongoing financing costs as well as replenish any draws on the capital subaccount.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Utility Cost Recovery Charge Securitizations Methodology" published in February 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1259685. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could drive the rating down are a significant decline in the ratepayer base or consumption in DEC's service territory, unanticipated consumer delinquencies and defaults, self-generation, extreme weather fluctuations, or natural disasters or pandemics affecting the servicer's ability to accurately forecast electricity usage.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

