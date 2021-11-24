Moody's assigns Aaa (sf) to Duke Energy Progress' storm recovery bonds

New York, November 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned definitive ratings of
Aaa (sf) to three tranches of senior secured storm recovery bonds (the
bonds) issued by Duke Energy Progress NC Storm Funding LLC (the issuer),
a wholly owned subsidiary of Duke Energy Progress, LLC (DEP or the
utility; A2 stable). This bond issuance is DEP's first
securitization debt financing to recover storm expenditures it incurred
in North Carolina approved by the North Carolina Utilities Commission's
(NCUC).
DEP is the sponsor and depositor of the securitization, and the
seller and servicer of the storm recovery property (SRP) backing the bonds.
DEP is a vertically integrated electric utility and a subsidiary of intermediate
holding company Progress Energy, Inc. and parent company
Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy, Baa2 stable).
The asset backing the bonds is storm recovery property established by
the NCUC's irrevocable Financing Order, which is the right
to impose, collect, and receive non-bypassable storm
recovery charges (SRCs) based on electricity usage from all retail electric
consumers within DEP's service territory in North Carolina,
including the right to periodically adjust the SRCs through a statutory,
mandatory, uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism to ensure
timely bond payments until the bonds are repaid in full. The true-up
adjustment mechanism is the primary form of credit enhancement supporting
the bonds.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Duke Energy Progress NC Storm Funding LLC
Duke Energy Progress NC Storm Funding LLC, Senior Secured Storm
Recovery Bonds, Series A, Tranche A-1, Definitive
Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Duke Energy Progress NC Storm Funding LLC, Senior Secured Storm
Recovery Bonds, Series A, Tranche A-2, Definitive
Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Duke Energy Progress NC Storm Funding LLC, Senior Secured Storm
Recovery Bonds, Series A, Tranche A-3, Definitive
Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The definitive ratings assigned to the storm recovery bonds are based
primarily on the following:
1) the strength of the State of North Carolina's Storm Securitization
Law, including the state's non-impairment pledge,
and the irrevocable Financing Order issued by the NCUC, which together
authorize the creation of the storm recovery property backing the storm
recovery bonds and strongly protect the recovery property,
2) credit enhancement consisting of a statutory uncapped true-up
adjustment mechanism that mandatorily adjusts the SRCs at least semi-annually
to ensure the SRC collections are sufficient to timely pay principal and
interest on the bonds until they are paid in full, and a non-declining
capital subaccount fully funded at closing at 0.50% of the
initial principal balance of the bonds,
3) the remote likelihood of a successful legal, political,
or regulatory challenge to the storm recovery property and other rights
that DEP sold to the issuer on the transaction's closing date for
the benefit of the indenture trustee on behalf of bondholders,
4) the economic stability, diversity, and scale of the ratepayer
base in DEP's service territory in North Carolina from whom the
SRCs will be collected,
5) the strength, experience, and expertise of DEP as servicer
of the storm recovery property,
6) the low probability that collections arising from the storm recovery
property could fall short of the scheduled principal and interest payments
on the bonds, and
7) the initial SRC, expected to represent approximately 1.92%
of the total electricity bill, as of 30 September 2021, received
by a 1,000-kWh residential consumer in DEP's service
territory in North Carolina, which is lower than the initial securitization
charge of most other utility cost recovery charge (UCRC) securitizations
we rate.
The ratepayer base within DEP's service territory in North Carolina
from whom the SRCs will be collected is economically stable and diverse,
which is a credit strength. DEP provides electric service to approximately
1.5 million customers in its North Carolina service territory.
This transaction benefits from the inclusion of a non-impairment
pledge from the State of North Carolina included in the Storm Securitization
Law, which strongly protects the storm recovery property backing
the bonds. Under the state pledge, the State of North Carolina
agrees and pledges to bondholders that it will not take or permit any
action that would limit or alter the storm recovery property, the
SRCs, the Financing Order or the rights under the Financing Order
until the bonds are repaid in full and discharged, except as dictated
by the true-up adjustment mechanism. In addition,
the Storm Securitization Law and Financing Order contain the typical strong
true-sale and security interest provisions.
The Financing Order, coupled with the Storm Securitization Law,
provides that the SRCs are non-bypassable. Non-bypassable
means that the issuer is entitled to collect the SRCs from all of DEP's
existing and future retail electric consumers receiving transmission and
distribution services within DEP's service territory in North Carolina,
and the consumers are legally required to pay the SRCs, including
consumers of any DEP successor. The issuer is authorized to collect
the SRCs even if costumers elect to purchase electricity from an alternative
electric service provider or self-generate but remain connected
to the electric grid.
The Storm Securitization Law and Financing Order authorize a mandatory,
uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism, which is the key form
of credit enhancement supporting the bonds. The true-up
adjustment mechanism mandatorily adjusts the SRCs at least semi-annually
to ensure sufficient collections to make timely payments of interest and
scheduled principal on the bonds as well as associated ongoing financing
costs until the bonds are repaid in full. Additionally, the
Financing Order authorizes interim true-up adjustments at any time,
if the servicer deems necessary, to ensure sufficient collections
to make timely payments on the bonds and associated ongoing financing
costs as well as replenish any draws on the capital subaccount.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Utility Cost
Recovery Charge Securitizations Methodology" published in February
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1259685.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could drive the rating down are a significant
decline in the ratepayer base or consumption in DEP's service territory,
unanticipated consumer delinquencies and defaults, self-generation,
extreme weather fluctuations, or natural disasters or pandemics
affecting the servicer's ability to accurately forecast electricity usage.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis,
in its analysis.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Joao Daher, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Tracy Rice
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653