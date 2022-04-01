Moody's assigns Aaa (sf) to Entergy Texas Restoration Funding II, LLC's System Restoration Bonds

New York, April 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned definitive ratings of Aaa (sf) to two tranches of senior secured system restoration bonds (the 2022 bonds or SRBs) that Entergy Texas Restoration Funding II, LLC (the issuer) issued. The issuer is wholly owned by Entergy Texas, Inc. (Entergy Texas; Baa2 stable), a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (Entergy; Baa2 negative). The SRBs are backed by transition property, which gives the issuer the right to impose, collect, and receive system restoration charges (SRC(s)) on essentially all of Entergy Texas's existing and future retail electric customers, with minimal exceptions, until the 2022 bonds are repaid in full.

Entergy Texas used the proceeds from the issuance of the SRBs to recover certain system restoration costs related to Hurricane Laura and Delta in 2020 and Winter Storm Uri in 2021, and other weather-related events, as well as to pay certain upfront financing costs.

Issuer: Entergy Texas Restoration Funding II, LLC, Senior Secured System Restoration Bonds, Series 2022-A

Entergy Texas Restoration Funding II, LLC, Senior Secured System Restoration Bonds, Series 2022-A, Tranche A-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Entergy Texas Restoration Funding II, LLC, Senior Secured System Restoration Bonds, Series 2022-A, Tranche A-2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings assigned to the 2022 bonds are based primarily on the following:

1) the strength of the securitization provisions in the State of Texas Public Utility Regulatory Act (PURA securitization provisions or the securitization law), including the state's non-impairment pledge, and the Public Utilities Commission of Texas's (PUCT) irrevocable Financing Order (the Financing Order) which together authorize the creation of the securitization properties backing the bonds, and strongly protect the securitization properties,

2) credit enhancement consisting of a statutory uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism that mandatorily adjusts the SRCs at least once a year to ensure the charge collections are sufficient to timely pay principal and interest on the 2022 bonds until the bonds are repaid in full, and a non-declining capital account fully funded at transaction closing at 0.50% of the initial principal balance of the bonds,

3) the remote likelihood of a successful legal, political, or regulatory challenge to the securitization property and other rights that Entergy Texas will sell to the issuer on the transaction's closing date for the benefit of the indenture trustee on behalf of bondholders,

4) the economic stability and diversity of the ratepayer base in Entergy Texas's service area from whom SRC will be collected,

5) the credit strength, experience and expertise of Entergy Texas as servicer of the securitization property,

6) the low probability that collections arising from the securitization property could fall short of the scheduled principal and interest payments on the 2022 bonds, and

7) the relatively low initial SRC, which Entergy Texas expects to represent approximately 1.75% of the total bill received by a 1,000 kWh residential customer of Entergy Texas in its service territory as of 31 March 2022. When combined with the system restoration charges related to the Series 2009 transition bonds, the cumulative SRC would represent approximately 5.47% of the total bill.

The transition property backing the bonds only applies to Entergy Texas's service territory. The SRC will apply to the entire territory served with electricity by Entergy Texas and the SRC will be based on customers' electricity usage. Entergy Texas owns and operates electric generation, transmission, and distribution network to provide electric service in the southeast portion of Texas, north of the city of Houston. Entergy Texas's service territory spans across 27 counties which cover 15,320 square miles. For the nine months ended 30 September 2021, Entergy Texas had an average of 480,820 retail customers in its service territory.

The transaction benefits from the inclusion of a non-impairment pledge from the State of Texas included in the PURA, which strongly protects the securitization properties backing the bonds. Under the state pledge, the State of Texas pledges to bondholders that it will not take or permit any action that would impair the value of the securitization property or that would reduce or alter (except as allowed in the context of a true-up adjustment mechanism provisions in the PURA) or otherwise impair the SRC approved in the Financing Order until the principal and interest on the bonds have been paid in full. In addition, the PURA and the Financing Order contain the typical strong true sale and security interest provisions and provides that the SRCs are non-bypassable.

The PURA and the Financing Order authorize a mandatory, uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism, which is the key form of credit enhancement supporting the bonds. The true-up adjustment mechanism will mandatorily adjust the SRCs at least annually to ensure timely bond payments until the 2022 bonds are paid in full. Additionally, the Financing Order authorizes interim true-ups adjustments at any time, if the servicer deems necessary, to ensure timely bond payments. Furthermore, the servicer is required to make interim true-up adjustments semi-annually if the servicer forecasts that system restoration charge collections during the next 12-month period will be insufficient to make timely scheduled payments of principal and interest on the SRBs and any other required amounts.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Utility Cost Recovery Charge Securitizations Methodology" published in February 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1259685. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could drive the rating down are a significant decline in the ratepayer base or consumption in Entergy Texas's service territory, unanticipated consumer delinquencies and defaults, self-generation, extreme weather fluctuations, or natural disasters or pandemics affecting the servicer's ability to accurately forecast electricity usage.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Giyora Eiger

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Karen Ramallo

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

