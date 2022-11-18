Moody's assigns Aaa (sf) to Kansas Gas Service's senior secured securitized utility tariff bonds

New York, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a definitive rating of Aaa (sf) to one tranche of senior secured securitized utility tariff bonds (the bonds or SUTBs) issued by Kansas Gas Service Securitization I, L.L.C. (the issuer). The issuer is wholly owned by Kansas Gas Service (KGS), a division of ONE Gas, Inc. (ONE Gas, A3 stable). The issuer distributed the proceeds from the issuance of the bonds to KGS to recover certain costs it incurred as a result of winter storm Uri in February 2021.

KGS is the sponsor of the securitization, and the seller and servicer of the securitized utility tariff property backing the bonds. KGS is a large, fully regulated, natural gas utility operating in the majority of the State of Kansas. KGS is a meaningful division of ONE Gas and an important driver behind the credit quality of ONE Gas.

The asset backing the bonds is securitized utility tariff property established by the Kansas Corporation Commission's (the Commission) irrevocable and non-appealable Financing Order. The securitized utility tariff property is the right to impose, bill, collect and receive non-bypassable, non-volumetric securitized utility tariff charges (the SUTCs) from current and future retail natural gas customers within KGS's service area, with limited exceptions, including the right to periodically adjust the SUTCs through a statutory, mandatory, uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism to ensure timely bond payments until the bonds are repaid in full. The true-up adjustment mechanism is the primary form of credit enhancement supporting the bonds.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Kansas Gas Service Securitization I, L.L.C., Series 2022-A Senior Secured Securitized Utility Tariff Bonds

Series 2022-A Senior Secured Securitized Utility Tariff Bonds, Tranche A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The definitive rating assigned to the bonds is based primarily on the following:

1) the strength of the State of Kansas's Securitization Act and the irrevocable and non-appealable Financing Order issued by the Commission, which together authorize the creation of the securitized utility tariff property backing the bonds, and strongly protect the securitized utility tariff property,

2) the State of Kansas's non-impairment pledge, included in the Securitization Act, strongly protects the securitized utility tariff property backing the bonds. Under the non-impairment pledge, the State of Kansas agrees and pledges to bondholders it and its agencies will not take or permit any action that would limit or alter the securitized utility tariff property, the SUTCs, the Financing Order or in any way impair the rights and remedies of bondholders, except as dictated by the true-up adjustment mechanism, until the bonds are repaid in full. The Financing Order enhances and details the scope of the state's non-impairment pledge,

3) the low probability of a severe decline in the SUTCs ratepayer base due to (a) customers switching away from natural gas to another energy source whether voluntarily or due to future laws, rules or regulation that impose restriction on the use of natural gas in all or part of KGS' service area, (b) ratepayers migrating out of the service area, and (c) adverse economic events or trends,

4) credit enhancement consisting of a statutory uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism that mandatorily adjusts the SUTCs at least semi-annually to ensure the SUTCs collections are sufficient to timely pay interest and principal on the bonds until the bonds are paid in full, and a non-declining capital subaccount fully funded at transaction closing at 0.50% of the initial principal balance of the bonds,

5) the remote likelihood of a successful legal, political, or regulatory challenge to the securitized utility tariff property KGS sold to the issuer at transaction's closing for the benefit of the indenture trustee on behalf of bondholders,

6) the economic stability, diversity, and scale of the ratepayer base in KGS's service territory from whom the SUTCs will be collected,

7) the experience, expertise, and stability of KGS as servicer of the securitized utility tariff property,

8) the low probability that collections arising from the securitized utility tariff property could fall short of the scheduled interest and principal payments on the bonds, and

9) the initial SUTC, which KGS expects to represent approximately 5% of the total monthly natural gas bill received by an average residential customer in KGS's service area as of September 2022. The charge is in line with the 5% average across the electric UCRC securitizations we rate. In addition, the charge is a non-volumetric per customer charge and KGS expects that the initial charge will be low at around $5 per month on average for residential customers. Furthermore, if natural gas prices increase in the future resulting in higher bills for residential customers, the charge will account for a smaller percentage of the residential customers bill since it is non-volumetric. On the other hand, if natural gas prices decline in the future resulting in lower bills for residential customers, the charge will account for a larger percentage of the residential customer's bill, but residential customers are less likely to focus on the charge since their natural gas bill is lower.

In April 2021, in response to the aftermath of February 2021's winter storm Uri, the Kansas Legislature adopted the Securitization Act (a Kansas senate substitute for House Bill 2072 (Volume 40 - Issue 16 - April 22, 2021)). The Securitization Act generally authorizes utilities regulated by the Commission to recover qualified extraordinary costs resulting from winter storm Uri through the issuance of securitized utility tariff bonds authorized by an irrevocable financing order issued by the Commission. The Securitization Act also permits the Commission to approve an irrevocable non-bypassable securitized utility tariff charge to pay principal of, interest on, and associated financing costs of such bonds. The Securitization Act is codified at K.S.A. §§ 66-1,240 - 66-1,253 (the Securitization Act).

Under the Securitization Act, if the Commission determines that certain criteria set forth in the Securitization Act are met, the Commission may issue a financing order that, among other things, authorizes (i) a regulated utility to sell to the issuer the securitized utility tariff property, (ii) the issuer to issue bonds secured by the securitized utility tariff property to finance the purchase of such property from such utility; and (iii) the petitioning utility to bill and collect the revenues authorized by the financing order, as servicer on behalf of the issuer, until such bonds are paid in full.

Similar to other UCRC securitizations we rate, this securitization benefits from a non-impairment pledge from the State of Kansas, which strongly protects the securitized utility tariff property backing the bonds. Under the state pledge, the State of Kansas pledges and agrees with bondholders that it and its agencies will not take or permit any action that would limit or alter the securitized utility tariff property, the SUTCs, the Financing Order or the rights and remedies of the bondholders under the Financing Order until the bonds and any associated costs are repaid in full, except as dictated by the true-up adjustment mechanism. In addition, the Securitization Act and Financing Order contain the typical strong true-sale and security interest provisions.

The securitized utility tariff property backing the bonds applies to SUTC's service area. The SUTC is non-volumetric. The Financing Order, coupled with the Securitization Act, provides that the SUTCs are non-bypassable. Non-bypassable means that the issuer is entitled to collect the SUTCs from all of KGS's existing and future retail natural gas consumers within KGS's service area as it existed on the day of the Financing Order. If the service area were to expand after the issuance of the financing order, the issuer may, but is not obligated to, impose the SUTCs to the new retail customers in the expanded service territory. The issuer is authorized to collect the SUTCs even if consumers elect to purchase natural gas from a different natural gas provider.

Under the Financing Order, a different charge will be assessed on each customer rate class, using the methodology approved by the Financing Order. According to the Financing Order, KGS will allocate SUTC based on total estimated February 2021 sales volumes. Thus about 79% of the charge will be collected from residential customers and the remaining from commercial and industrial customer. The revenue exposure to residential customers is relatively high compared with other electric UCRC securitizations we rate and is a credit positive. Commercial and industrial customers are more likely to switch energy sources compared with residential customers.

Since the charge is non-volumetric per customer, a key economic risk is a significant decline in the ratepayer base. The ratepayer base is sensitive to many factors, including service area population and household formation growth, Kansas's economy which may impact population migration, disconnects due to switching to any other energy sources such as electricity and changes in the service area. Future state and/or federal legislation that limits natural gas usage could also adversely impact the ratepayer base. Considering historical and forecasted economic growth, population and customer growth, as well as the likelihood for restrictive measures and the likelihood of customers switching away from natural gas to other energy sources, the risk of a severe decline in the ratepayer base is low.

The Securitization Act and Financing Order authorize a mandatory, uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism. The true-up adjustment mechanism mandatorily adjusts the SUTCs at least semi-annually to ensure sufficient collections to make timely payments of interest and scheduled principal on the bonds as well as associated ongoing financing costs until the bonds are repaid in full. Additionally, the Financing Order authorizes more frequent interim true-up adjustments to the SUTCs, not to occur more frequently than every six months, if the servicer deems necessary, to ensure sufficient collections to make timely payments on the bonds and associated ongoing financing costs as well as replenish any draws on the capital subaccount.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Utility Cost Recovery Charge Securitizations Methodology" published in February 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70479. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors or circumstances that could drive the rating down are a significant decline in the ratepayer base in KGS' service territory, unanticipated consumer delinquencies and defaults, laws or regulations that will significantly restrict natural gas usage, extreme weather fluctuations, or natural disasters or pandemics affecting the servicer's ability to accurately forecast the number of natural gas customers.

