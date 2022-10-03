Moody's assigns Aaa (sf) to LIPA's Series 2022 Restructuring Bonds

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE”, you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates..

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.             Unless you have entered into an express written contract with www.moodys.com to the contrary and/or agreed to the Terms of Use at www.moodys.com or ratings.moodys.com, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.                   

 

2.             CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S MATERIALS FOUND ON WWW.MOODYS.COM OR SITES OTHER THAN RATINGS.MOODYS.COM MAY NOT BE DISPLAYED IN REAL TIME. FOR REAL-TIME DISPLAYS OF CREDIT RATINGS AND OTHER INFORMATION REQUIRED TO BE DISCLOSED BY MIS PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION, PLEASE USE RATINGS.MOODYS.COM.           

 

3.             You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.

 

4.             To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.     

 

5.             You agree to read and be bound by the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.​​​

 

6.             You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns Aaa (sf) to LIPA's Series 2022 Restructuring Bonds

03 Oct 2022

New York, October 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings of Aaa (sf) to the Series 2022 restructuring bonds (the 2022 bonds) issued by Utility Debt Securitization Authority (the issuer) and sponsored by the Long Island Power Authority (the Authority; A2 stable). This is the Authority's sixth utility cost recovery charge (UCRC) bond issuance. The capital structure of the 2022 bonds has changed since Moody's assigned provisional ratings to some of the bonds on 29 August 2022, but the credit considerations for the transaction have not changed materially.

The servicer of the transaction is Long Island Lighting Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Authority, operating as LIPA and Power Supply Long Island, which will collect the restructuring charges (RCs) from all current and future ratepayers in the Authority's service area. Although LIPA is the named servicer for this securitization, PSEG Long Island LLC (PSEG LI), a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (Baa2, stable), will perform LIPA's key servicing duties pursuant to an operations services agreement, including billing and collecting the RCs, meter reading and forecasting electricity usage, among others.

The bond issuance is permitted under the State of New York law (Part B of the LIPA Reform Act, or the Securitization Law) as amended by Chapter 369 on 2 August 2021. The Securitization Law authorizes the Authority to finance the retirement of a portion of its and the issuer's outstanding debt through the issuance of restructuring bonds by the issuer as well as to finance system resiliency costs. Furthermore, the issuance has been authorized under an irrevocable Financing Order issued by the Authority. The bonds are backed primarily by restructuring property, which includes the issuer's irrevocable right to impose, charge and collect a nonbypassable usage-based restructuring charge from all existing and future retail electric customers in the Authority's service area including the right to periodically adjust the charge through a statutory, mandatory, uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism to ensure timely bond payments until the bonds are repaid in full. The true-up adjustment mechanism is the primary form of credit enhancement supporting the bonds.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Utility Debt Securitization Authority Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022T (Federally Taxable) Tranche 1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022T (Federally Taxable) Tranche 2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022T (Federally Taxable) Tranche 3, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 3, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 4, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 5, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 6, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 7, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 8, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 9, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 10, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 11, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 12, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 13, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 14, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 15, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 16, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 17, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 18, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 19, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 20, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 21, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 22, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 23, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 24, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranche 25, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-2 (Federally Tax-Exempt) (Green Bonds) Tranche 1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-2 (Federally Tax-Exempt) (Green Bonds) Tranche 2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-2 (Federally Tax-Exempt) (Green Bonds) Tranche 3, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-2 (Federally Tax-Exempt) (Green Bonds) Tranche 4, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-2 (Federally Tax-Exempt) (Green Bonds) Tranche 5, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-2 (Federally Tax-Exempt) (Green Bonds) Tranche 6, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Restructuring Bonds, Series 2022TE-2 (Federally Tax-Exempt) (Green Bonds) Tranche 7, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

The above tranches are, for the most part, different than the tranches for which we assigned provisional ratings. As a result of changes in the capital structure made by the issuer, Restructuring Bonds Series 2022T (Federally Taxable) Tranches 4 through 9 and Restructuring Bonds Series 2022TE (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranches 1 through 32 have not been issued; Moody's is therefore withdrawing the provisional ratings assigned to those tranches. Moody's assigned definitive ratings to the newly-issued Restructuring Bonds Series 2022TE-1 (Federally Tax-Exempt) Tranches 1 through 25 and Restructuring Bonds Series 2022TE-2 (Federally Tax-Exempt) (Green Bonds) Tranches 1 through 7.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The definitive ratings assigned to the bonds are based primarily on the following:

1) the strength of the State of New York's law (the LIPA Reform Act), including the state's non-impairment pledge, and the irrevocable Financing Order issued by the Authority authorizing the creation of securitization's restructuring property which together authorize the creation of the restructuring property backing the bonds, and strongly protect the securitization properties,

2) credit enhancement consisting of a statutory uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism that mandatorily adjusts the restructuring charges at least annually to ensure that collections are sufficient to timely pay interest and principal on the bonds until the bonds are paid in full, a non-declining operating reserve subaccount fully funded at closing with 0.50% of the initial principal balance of the bonds, and a debt service reserve account fully funded at closing with 0.50% of the aggregate principal balance of the bonds.

3) the remote likelihood of a successful legal, political or regulatory challenge to the restructuring property and other rights that the Authority has transferred to the issuer for the benefit of the trustee on behalf of bondholders.

4) the economic stability, size, and diversity of the ratepayer base in the Authority's service area, from whom the restructuring charges will be collected.

5) the credit strength, experience, and expertise of LIPA as servicer of the restructuring property,

6) the low probability that collections arising from the restructuring property could fall short of the scheduled principal and interest payments on the 2022 bonds, and

7) the initial RC, which Long Island Power Authority expects to represent about 2.3% of a typical residential customer's electricity bill in its service territory. When combined with similar charges related to previously issued Series 2013, 2015, 2016A, 2016B, and 2017, LIPA expects the cumulative RCs to represent approximately 12.6% of a typical residential customer's electricity bill in its service territory. The combined charges are higher than the average charge of about 5% for prior UCRC transactions that we rate. The relatively high combined charge is mitigated by the expectation that the charge will decline over time as the bonds amortize.

The restructuring property backing the bonds only applies to the Authority's service territory. The RC will apply to the entire territory served with electricity by the Authority and the RC will be based on customers' electricity usage. The Authority's service territory covers approximately 1.2 million residential and commercial customers in almost all of Nassau and Suffolk counties and the Rockaway Peninsula.

The Securitization Law establishes the issuer and allows the Authority to finance the retirement of a portion of its and the issuer's outstanding debt through the issuance of restructuring bonds by the issuer as well as to finance system resiliency costs. The Authority expects that the issuance of the 2022 bonds will result in savings to the Authority's customers on a net present value basis. The Securitization Law gives the Authority the right to impose restructuring charges, which is the key asset backing this securitization. The Securitization Law, as amended by Chapter 369 on 2 August 2021, allows for an aggregate initial issuance amount not to exceed $8.0 billion, inclusive of the previously issued bonds, and provides the Authority with the ability to finance system resiliency costs. System resiliency costs, as defined by the Securitization Law, include costs of rebuilding, improving or constructing transmission and distribution assets to increase their resiliency, better withstand changes in climate, absorb impacts from outage events, and recover quickly from outages.

The Securitization Law, coupled with the adoption the Financing Order, authorizes the Authority to create additional restructuring property as collateral for the issuance of bonds. The Financing Order authorizes: 1) the creation of the restructuring property; 2) the Authority to sell the restructuring property to the issuer (the restructuring property is created simultaneous with its sale to the issuer); 3) the imposition, billing, and collection of restructuring charges on, to and from the customers in the service area; 4) the issuance of the bonds by the issuer; 5) the issuer to use the bond proceeds to purchase the restructuring property from the Authority and pay upfront financing costs; and 6) the Authority to use the proceeds of the sale of the restructuring property to retire a portion of its and the issuer's outstanding debt and fund system resiliency costs.

The transaction benefits from the inclusion of a non-impairment pledge from the State of New York included in the Securitization Law, which strongly protects the restructuring property backing the bonds. Under the state pledge, the State of New York pledges to bondholders that it will not take or permit any action that would impair the value of the restructuring property or that would reduce or alter (except as allowed in the context of a true-up adjustment mechanism provisions in the Securitization Law) or otherwise impair the RC approved in the Financing Order until the principal and interest on the bonds have been paid in full. In addition, the Securitization Law and the Financing Order contain the typical strong security interest provisions and provides that the RCs are nonbypassable.

The Securitization Law authorizes, and the Financing Order requires, the restructuring charges be adjusted at least annually to ensure the timely payment of scheduled payments of principal and interest on the bonds and other amounts due in respect of the bonds, including the replenishment of draws on the debt service reserve account. The Financing Order also authorizes more frequent interim adjustments at any time if the servicer deems necessary to ensure timely bond payments. The servicer may also elect to perform a voluntary mid-year true-up adjustment to decrease charges to customers to correct for any undercollections or overcollections in any year.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Utility Cost Recovery Charge Securitizations Methodology" published in February 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70479. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could drive the rating down are a significant decline in the ratepayer base or consumption in Long Island Power Authority's service territory, unanticipated consumer delinquencies and defaults, self-generation, extreme weather fluctuations, or natural disasters or pandemics affecting the servicer's ability to accurately forecast electricity usage.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ekrem Cinar
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Giyora Eiger
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.
© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com