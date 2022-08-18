Moody's assigns Aaa (sf) to Notes issued by Duncan Funding 2022-2 PLC

GBP 1.2 billion RMBS Notes rated

London, August 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to Notes issued by Duncan Funding 2022-2 PLC:

....GBP 1,200M Class A Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due July 2069, Assigned Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a revolving pool of UK Prime residential mortgage loans originated by TSB Bank plc (Baa1/P-2 - LT/ST deposit & A2(cr)/P-1(cr)). The length of the revolving period is 4 years and 11 months. This deal represents the 3rd issuance under the Duncan programme we rate. The securitised portfolio consists of mortgage loans granted to 13,136 borrowers with a current balance of GBP 1,333.3 million.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 0.75% and Aaa MILAN Credit Enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 8.0% related to borrower receivables.

The expected loss of 0.75% is slightly lower than the UK Prime sector average due to the following: (1) solid performance of prior transactions of this originator; (2) substantial performance data of the total book of the originator, showing moderate defaults and loss severities; (3) current macroeconomic environment in the United Kingdom, and (4) benchmarking with similar UK Prime RMBS.

The MILAN CE for this pool is 8.0%, which is slightly lower than other prime UK RMBS transactions because of: (1) the WA current LTV of 64.3%; (2) the 4 year and 11 months revolving period; (3) the fact that around 1.8% of the pool are interest only loans; (4) 8.1% of the loans in the pool granted to self-employed borrowers.

The transaction benefits from a liquidity reserve fully funded at closing and available to pay senior fees, swap payments and interest on Class A notes. At closing, the liquidity reserve amounts to 1.0% of Class A notes balance. The reserve fund will be amortising to 1.0% of the outstanding principal amount of Class A notes.

Interest Rate Risk Analysis: As of the provisional cut-off date, 99.15% of the loans are fixed-rate mortgages, which will revert to lender's HVR between closing and May 2027. To mitigate the fixed-floating mismatch between the loans and the SONIA-linked coupon on the Notes the issuer has entered into a swap agreement with Royal Bank of Canada (Aa1/P-1 & Aa1(cr)/P-1(cr)). The issuer pays the weighted average rate on the fixed-rate loans in the pool in return for SONIA plus a margin. The swap notional is the performing balance of the fixed-rate loans in the pool including fixed-rate loans purchased during the revolving period. Upon reversion of the fixed-rate loans, the entire balance of the pool will be exposed to basis mismatch as the loans will be linked to either SVR, HVR or BOE base rate while the Notes are paying daily compounded SONIA. This was taken into account in the stressed margin vector used in the cash flow modelling. The swap framework is in accordance with our guidelines. The collateral trigger is set at loss of A3(cr) and the transfer trigger at loss of Baa3(cr).

Linkage to the Originator: TSB Bank plc acts as servicer, cash manager and collection account bank. CSC Capital Markets UK Limited (NR) acts as back-up servicer and cash manager facilitator. The back-up facilitator will facilitate the appointment of a substitute servicer or cash manager if the current servicer or cash manager are no longer able to fulfill the role. To help ensure continuity of payments, the deal contains estimation language whereby the cash flows will be estimated from the three most recent servicer reports should the servicer report not be available.

METHODOLOGY:

The principal methodology used in this ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390481. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Significantly different actual losses compared with our expectations at close due to either a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating actions. For instance, should economic conditions be worse than forecast, the higher defaults and loss severities resulting from a greater unemployment, worsening household affordability and a weaker housing market could result in a downgrade of the rating. Deleveraging of the capital structure or conversely a deterioration in the Notes available credit enhancement could result in an upgrade or a downgrade of the rating, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

