Moody's assigns Aaa (sf) to Rayburn's cost recovery bonds

New York, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned definitive
ratings of Aaa (sf) to three classes of senior secured cost recovery bonds
(the bonds) issued by Rayburn Country Securitization LLC (the issuer).
The sponsor, Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative, Inc.
(Rayburn, unrated), is a member-owned electric generation
and transmission cooperative owned by four electric distribution cooperative
members, with their service territories located across 16 counties
in northeastern Texas, including some of the suburbs of Dallas,
Texas. Rayburn's cooperative members include Fannin County Electric
Cooperative, Inc., Farmers Electric Cooperative,
Inc., Grayson-Collin Electric Cooperative, Inc.,
and Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative, Inc. The four cooperative
members provide electric service to approximately 229,000 metered
electric customers in their respective service territories for residential,
commercial, and industrial uses. Rayburn is the master servicer
of the securitization and each of the cooperative members / owners of
Rayburn are the sellers and servicers of the securitized property backing
the bonds. This bond issuance is Rayburn's first securitization
debt financing and is the first utility cost recovery charge (UCRC) securitization
transaction that covers costs associated with disruption in electricity
supply and the first associated with extraordinary costs incurred as a
result of winter storm Uri, in February 2021.
The members and Rayburn will use the proceeds from the issuance of the
bonds to recover extraordinary costs they incurred to purchase power from
Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT,
A1 Negative) at extraordinarily high prices due to the supply and demand
imbalance caused by winter storm Uri in February 2021.
Winter storm Uri brought unusually frigid temperatures to the south-central
US in mid-February 2021 and disrupted natural gas supplies and
power plant operations just as electricity and gas demand surged,
resulting in widespread blackouts across Texas and a significant,
though temporary, spike in energy prices. This forced Rayburn
to buy electricity from the ERCOT market for its members and their customers
at wholesale prices that spiked to $9,000 per megawatt-hour
for a longer than expected period of time. To reduce the cost of
financing these extraordinary costs and expenses, the Texas legislature
adopted SB 1580 which enable electric cooperatives to use securitizations
to finance those costs and expenses. The outstanding amounts still
owed to ERCOT will be repaid with the proceeds of this securitization.
The asset backing the bonds is securitized property established by the
irrevocable Financing Order. The Financing Order was approved by
the board of directors of each of the four cooperative members and Rayburn
and grants the members the right to impose, bill, collect,
and receive non-bypassable securitized charges (SCs) from all retail
electric customers within the four-members' service territories
across 16 counties in northeastern Texas. The Financing Order also
establishes the right to periodically adjust the SCs through a statutory,
mandatory, uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism to ensure
timely bond payments until the bonds are repaid in full. The true-up
adjustment mechanism is the primary form of credit enhancement supporting
the bonds.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Rayburn Country Securitization LLC, Senior Secured
Cost Recovery Bonds, Series 2022
Rayburn Country Securitization LLC, Senior Secured Cost Recovery
Bonds, Series 2022, Class A-1, Definitive Rating
Assigned Aaa (sf)
Rayburn Country Securitization LLC, Senior Secured Cost Recovery
Bonds, Series 2022, Class A-2, Definitive Rating
Assigned Aaa (sf)
Rayburn Country Securitization LLC, Senior Secured Cost Recovery
Bonds, Series 2022, Class A-3, Definitive Rating
Assigned Aaa (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The definitive ratings assigned to the cost recovery bonds are based primarily
on the following:
1) the strength of the securitization provisions in Texas Senate Bill
1580 (the Financing Act), including the state's non-impairment
pledge, and the irrevocable Financing Order, which together
authorize the creation of the securitized property backing the cost recovery
bonds and strongly protect the securitized property
2) credit enhancement consisting of a statutory uncapped true-up
adjustment mechanism that mandatorily adjusts the SCs at least semi-annually
to ensure the SC collections are sufficient to timely pay principal and
interest on the bonds until they are paid in full, and a non-declining
capital subaccount fully funded at closing at 0.50% of the
initial principal balance of the bonds,
3) the remote likelihood of a successful legal, political,
or regulatory challenge to the securitized property and other rights that
the members sold to the issuer on the transaction's closing date
for the benefit of the indenture trustee on behalf of bondholders,
4) the economic stability of the predominantly residential ratepayer base
in the members' service territory from whom the SCs will be collected,
5) the strength and experience of the members as servicers and Rayburn
as master servicer of the securitized property,
6) the low probability that collections arising from the securitized property
could fall short of the scheduled principal and interest payments on the
bonds, and
7) the initial SC, expected to represent approximately 9.2%
of the total electricity bill, as of December 2020, received
by a 1,000-kWh residential consumer in Rayburn's service.
The ratepayer base within the members' service territory from whom
the SCs will be collected is economically stable, which is a credit
strength. The members provide electric service to approximately
229,000 customers, and about 90% of the ratepayer base
is made up of residential customers.
This transaction benefits from the inclusion of a non-impairment
pledge from the State of Texas included in the Financing Act, which
strongly protects the securitized property backing the bonds. Under
the state pledge, the State of Texas agrees and pledges to bondholders
that it will not take or permit any action that would limit or alter the
securitized property, the SCs, the Financing Order or the
rights under the Financing Order until the bonds are repaid in full and
discharged, except as dictated by the true-up adjustment
mechanism. In addition, the Financing Act and Financing Order
contain the typical strong true-sale and security interest provisions.
The Financing Order, coupled with the Financing Act, provides
that the SCs are non-bypassable. Non-bypassable means
that the issuer is entitled to collect the SCs from all existing and future
retail electric consumers receiving distribution services within the service
territory, and the consumers are legally required to pay the SCs,
including consumers of any successor. The issuer is authorized
to collect the SCs even if consumers elect to purchase electricity from
an alternative electric service provider or self-generate but remain
connected to the electric grid.
The Financing Act and Financing Order authorize a mandatory, uncapped
true-up adjustment mechanism, which is the key form of credit
enhancement supporting the bonds. The true-up adjustment
mechanism mandatorily adjusts the SCs at least semi-annually to
ensure sufficient collections to make timely payments of interest and
scheduled principal on the bonds as well as associated ongoing financing
costs until the bonds are repaid in full. Additionally, the
Financing Order authorizes interim true-up adjustments at any time,
if the servicer deems necessary, to ensure sufficient collections
to make timely payments on the bonds and associated ongoing financing
costs as well as replenish any draws on the capital subaccount.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Utility Cost
Recovery Charge Securitizations Methodology" published in February
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1259685.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could drive the ratings down are a significant
decline in the ratepayer base or consumption in Rayburn's service
territory, unanticipated consumer delinquencies and defaults,
self-generation, extreme weather fluctuations, or natural
disasters or pandemics affecting the servicer's ability to accurately
forecast electricity usage.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis,
in its analysis.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
