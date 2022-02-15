Moody's assigns Aaa (sf) to Southern California Edison Company's recovery bonds

New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned definitive
ratings to the senior secured recovery bonds, series 2022-A
(the bonds) issued by SCE Recovery Funding LLC (the issuer) and sponsored
by Southern California Edison Company (SCE; Baa2 stable).
The collateral backing SCE Recovery Funding LLC, Senior Secured
Recovery Bonds, Series 2022-A (SCE 2022-A) consists
of the issuer's irrevocable right to impose, collect, and
receive non-bypassable consumption-based fixed recovery
charges from retail electric customers that SCE serves in its service
territory, primarily Southern California. This transaction
is SCE's second securitization debt financing to recover fire risk mitigation
capital expenditures, which were approved by the California Public
Utilities Commission (CPUC). The issuer issued SCE Recovery Funding
LLC, Senior Secured Recovery Bonds, Series 2021-A (SCE
2021-A) backed by separate recovery property in February 2021.
The issuer is wholly-owned by SCE, a subsidiary of Edison
International (Edison; Baa3 stable).
Moody's also announced today that the issuance of SCE 2022-A,
in and of itself and at this time, will not result in a reduction,
withdrawal, or placement under review for possible downgrade of
any of the ratings currently assigned to SCE 2021-A.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: SCE Recovery Funding LLC, Senior Secured Recovery
Bonds, Series 2022-A
SCE Recovery Funding LLC, Senior Secured Recovery Bonds, Series
2022-A, Tranche A-1, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
SCE Recovery Funding LLC, Senior Secured Recovery Bonds, Series
2022-A, Tranche A-2, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
SCE Recovery Funding LLC, Senior Secured Recovery Bonds, Series
2022-A, Tranche A-3, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The definitive ratings assigned to the bonds are based primarily on the
following:
1) the strength of the State of California's securitization law,
including the state's non-impairment pledge, and the irrevocable
Financing Order issued by the CPUC authorizing the creation of the recovery
property;
2) credit enhancement consisting of a statutory uncapped true-up
adjustment mechanism that mandatorily adjusts the fixed recovery charges
at least once a year to ensure sufficient collections for timely payments
on the bonds, and a capital subaccount fully funded at closing in
the amount of 0.5% of the initial principal balance of the
bonds;
3) the remote likelihood of a successful legal, political or regulatory
challenge to the recovery property and other rights that SCE transferred
to the issuer on the closing date for the benefit of the trustee on behalf
of bondholders;
4) the economic stability, diversity and scale of the ratepayer
base in SCE's service area from whom the fixed recovery charge will be
collected;
5) the experience, expertise, and financial stability of SCE
as servicer of the recovery property;
6) the low probability that collections arising from the recovery property
could fall short of the scheduled distributions on the bonds; and
7) the initial fixed recovery charge of about 0.2%,
and combined with the fixed recovery charge associated with SCE 2021-A,
the charges represent about 0.4% of the average residential
customer's electricity bill, significantly lower than the initial
charge of most other rated utility cost recovery transactions.
Wildfires, which the state of California believes are partly driven
by climate change, could affect the ability of directly impacted
customers to pay the charge. As a mitigant, the wildfires
have previously impacted a very small portion of the service area and
the true-up mechanism will adjust the charge to ensure timely debt
service on the bonds. In addition, the combined initial charge
for the SCE 2021-A and SCE 2022-A transactions of around
0.4% of a typical residential customer's bill is among the
lowest we've seen in the asset class. Even if the charge were to
increase, it would be over a very large, diverse ratepayer
base.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Utility Cost
Recovery Charge Securitizations Methodology" published in February
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1259685.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could drive the rating down are a significant
decline in the ratepayer base or consumption in SCE's service territory,
or extreme weather fluctuations, natural disasters, or pandemics
affecting the servicer's ability to accurately forecast electricity usage.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis,
in its analysis.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ekrem Cinar
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Tracy Rice
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653