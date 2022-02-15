Moody's assigns Aaa (sf) to Southern California Edison Company's recovery bonds

New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned definitive ratings to the senior secured recovery bonds, series 2022-A (the bonds) issued by SCE Recovery Funding LLC (the issuer) and sponsored by Southern California Edison Company (SCE; Baa2 stable). The collateral backing SCE Recovery Funding LLC, Senior Secured Recovery Bonds, Series 2022-A (SCE 2022-A) consists of the issuer's irrevocable right to impose, collect, and receive non-bypassable consumption-based fixed recovery charges from retail electric customers that SCE serves in its service territory, primarily Southern California. This transaction is SCE's second securitization debt financing to recover fire risk mitigation capital expenditures, which were approved by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). The issuer issued SCE Recovery Funding LLC, Senior Secured Recovery Bonds, Series 2021-A (SCE 2021-A) backed by separate recovery property in February 2021. The issuer is wholly-owned by SCE, a subsidiary of Edison International (Edison; Baa3 stable).

Moody's also announced today that the issuance of SCE 2022-A, in and of itself and at this time, will not result in a reduction, withdrawal, or placement under review for possible downgrade of any of the ratings currently assigned to SCE 2021-A.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: SCE Recovery Funding LLC, Senior Secured Recovery Bonds, Series 2022-A

SCE Recovery Funding LLC, Senior Secured Recovery Bonds, Series 2022-A, Tranche A-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

SCE Recovery Funding LLC, Senior Secured Recovery Bonds, Series 2022-A, Tranche A-2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

SCE Recovery Funding LLC, Senior Secured Recovery Bonds, Series 2022-A, Tranche A-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The definitive ratings assigned to the bonds are based primarily on the following:

1) the strength of the State of California's securitization law, including the state's non-impairment pledge, and the irrevocable Financing Order issued by the CPUC authorizing the creation of the recovery property;

2) credit enhancement consisting of a statutory uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism that mandatorily adjusts the fixed recovery charges at least once a year to ensure sufficient collections for timely payments on the bonds, and a capital subaccount fully funded at closing in the amount of 0.5% of the initial principal balance of the bonds;

3) the remote likelihood of a successful legal, political or regulatory challenge to the recovery property and other rights that SCE transferred to the issuer on the closing date for the benefit of the trustee on behalf of bondholders;

4) the economic stability, diversity and scale of the ratepayer base in SCE's service area from whom the fixed recovery charge will be collected;

5) the experience, expertise, and financial stability of SCE as servicer of the recovery property;

6) the low probability that collections arising from the recovery property could fall short of the scheduled distributions on the bonds; and

7) the initial fixed recovery charge of about 0.2%, and combined with the fixed recovery charge associated with SCE 2021-A, the charges represent about 0.4% of the average residential customer's electricity bill, significantly lower than the initial charge of most other rated utility cost recovery transactions.

Wildfires, which the state of California believes are partly driven by climate change, could affect the ability of directly impacted customers to pay the charge. As a mitigant, the wildfires have previously impacted a very small portion of the service area and the true-up mechanism will adjust the charge to ensure timely debt service on the bonds. In addition, the combined initial charge for the SCE 2021-A and SCE 2022-A transactions of around 0.4% of a typical residential customer's bill is among the lowest we've seen in the asset class. Even if the charge were to increase, it would be over a very large, diverse ratepayer base.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Utility Cost Recovery Charge Securitizations Methodology" published in February 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1259685. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could drive the rating down are a significant decline in the ratepayer base or consumption in SCE's service territory, or extreme weather fluctuations, natural disasters, or pandemics affecting the servicer's ability to accurately forecast electricity usage.

