Moody's assigns Aaa (sf) to Texas Natural Gas Securitization Finance Corporation's customer rate relief bonds (Winter Storm Uri)

New York, March 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned definitive ratings of Aaa (sf) to two pari-passu tranches of customer rate relief bonds (the bonds) issued by the Texas Natural Gas Securitization Finance Corporation (the issuer). The issuer is a Texas non-profit corporation, public authority, and instrumentality of the State of Texas (the State) created by the Texas Public Finance Authority (the TPFA or Authority) for the sole purpose of issuing the bonds. The issuer distributed the proceeds from the issuance of the bonds to nine natural gas utilities pursuant to the Financing Order passed by the Railroad Commission of Texas (the participating gas utilities or PGUs) to reimburse them for all or a portion of their respective extraordinary costs they incurred to secure natural gas supplies and to provide natural gas service during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. This transaction is the first utility cost recovery charge (UCRC) securitization backed by natural gas securitization charges imposed on customers in Texas receiving service from natural gas utilities.

The asset backing the bonds primarily consists of customer rate relief property (CRR property) established and authorized by the Railroad Commission of Texas' (the Commission) irrevocable financing order that became final and non-appealable on 23 February 2022 (the Financing Order). Pursuant to the Financing Order, CRR property grants the issuer the right to impose, bill, collect and receive an irrevocable and non-bypassable uniform volumetric customer rate relief charge (the charge) to be repaid by all existing and future customers receiving natural gas sales service from the PGUs and successor utilities in amounts sufficient to recover the principal of, and interest on, the bonds and associated ongoing financing costs, including the right to periodically adjust the charge through a statutory, mandatory, uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism to ensure timely bond payments until the bonds are repaid in full. There are no exceptions to the non-bypassability of the charge. The true-up adjustment mechanism is the primary form of credit enhancement supporting the bonds.

United Professionals Company, LLC (UPC), a member of the Sisung Group, is the central servicer, and the nine PGUs are the collection agents for the CRR property backing the bonds. Pursuant to the Financing Order, the initial large PGUs (the LPGU) are Atmos Energy Corporation on behalf of its Mid-Texas Division and West Texas Division (Atmos, A1 stable), CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp. (CERC, A3 stable), and Texas Gas Service (TGS), excluding the West Texas service area, a Division of ONE Gas, Inc. (ONE Gas, A3 stable), which in 2021, collectively accounted for 98.5% of the total annual natural gas sales volume and 98.1% of the total number of customers of the nine PGUs.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Texas Natural Gas Securitization Finance Corporation, Customer Rate Relief Bonds (Winter Storm Uri), Taxable Series 2023

Customer Rate Relief Bonds (Winter Storm Uri), Taxable Series 2023, Tranche A-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Customer Rate Relief Bonds (Winter Storm Uri), Taxable Series 2023, Tranche A-2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

As a result of changes to the capital structure made by the issuer, the Customer Rate Relief Bonds (Winter Storm Uri), Taxable Series 2023, Tranche A-3 has not been issued. Moody's is therefore withdrawing the provisional rating assigned to Tranche A-3.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The definitive ratings assigned to the bonds are based primarily on the following:

1) the strength of the provisions of the Texas Utilities Code and the Texas Government Code added by H.B. 1520 (the Securitization Law) and the Commission's irrevocable Financing Order, which together authorize the creation of, and strongly protect, the CRR property backing the bonds,

2) the State of Texas' non-impairment pledge included in the Securitization Law, which strongly protects the CRR property. Under the non-impairment pledge, the State, including the Commission and the Authority, agrees and pledges for the benefit and protection of the bondholders, that it will not take or permit any action that would impair the value of the CRR property, or, except for the true-up mechanism expressly allowed by law, reduce, alter, or impair the charge to be imposed, billed, collected, and remitted to the indenture trustee for the benefit of the bondholders until the bonds are paid in full. Pursuant to the Securitization Law, the issuer must include this pledge in the transaction documentation relating to the bonds.

3) the issuance of the approving opinion of the bonds by the Texas Attorney General under which the bonds so approved and the revenues pledged to their payment shall be incontestable in any court in the State or other forum,

4) the low probability of a severe decline in natural gas consumption from the ratepayer bases receiving service from the PGUs (the service areas), owing to (i) our expectations for above-average economic, population, household formation, and customer growth in the service areas, (ii) the low likelihood of customers switching away from natural gas to other energy sources, whether voluntarily or as a result of future state and/or federal laws, rules, or regulations, that impose restrictions on the use of natural gas in all or part of the PGUs' service areas, as well as the high costs of switching to other energy sources, which will incentivize customers to continue using natural gas. The relatively short scheduled maturity of the bonds of 16 years mitigates the likelihood that the transaction will be exposed to such laws, rules, or regulations,

5) credit enhancement consisting of (i) a statutory, uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism that mandatorily adjusts the charge at least annually to ensure that charge collections are sufficient to timely pay scheduled interest and principal on the bonds until the bonds are paid in full, and (ii) a non-declining reserve subaccount, fully funded at transaction closing, in an amount equal to 0.50% of the initial principal balance of the bonds,

6) the remote likelihood of a successful legal, political, or regulatory challenge to the CRR property and other rights that vest ab initio in the issuer once the bonds are issued for the benefit of the indenture trustee on behalf of bondholders,

7) the economic stability, diversity, and scale of the ratepayer bases served by the LPGUs from whom the charge will be collected,

8) the experience and expertise of UPC, as the central servicer, and the LPGUs as the collection agents, of the CRR property,

9) the low probability that charge collections arising from the CRR property could fall short of scheduled interest and ultimate principal payments on the bonds, and

10) the securitization's relatively low initial uniform volumetric charge, which the issuer anticipates will represent approximately 5.8% of the total natural gas bill that an average residential customer served by the LPGUs will receive, based on the December 2022 rate schedules, slightly higher than the 5% average across the electric UCRC securitizations we rate. Similar to most electric UCRC transactions, the charge is consumption based.

In February 2021, Winter Storm Uri brought prolonged severe frigid temperatures and winter precipitation to the south-central US, including the State, disrupting natural gas supply and power plant operations, concurrent with a surge in electricity and gas demand by homes, businesses, electric generation plants and electric utilities, resulting in widespread blackouts across Texas and a significant, though temporary, spike in energy prices. As a result, natural gas utilities incurred extraordinarily high natural gas costs to provide the necessary natural gas to customers to heat homes and businesses, replace interrupted supply and maintain the integrity of the natural gas system. To lessen the impact of the potential dramatic increase in customers' monthly bills if the utilities passed through the extraordinarily high gas costs to customers, the Texas Legislature passed House Bill No. 1520, 87th Session (H.B. 1520), which the Governor of Texas signed into law on 16 June 2021. The provisions of the Texas Utilities Code and the Texas Government Code added by H.B. 1520, the Securitization Law, authorize certain gas utilities to recover certain extraordinary costs they incurred to secure gas supply and provide service as a result of Winter Storm Uri and to restore gas utility systems after that event through the issuance of bonds supported by an irrevocable financing order.

Pursuant to the Securitization Law, the Commission determined that certain criteria in the Securitization Law were met, including (1) the bond financing provides rate relief to the PGUs' customers, (2) is the most cost-effective method of funding the cost reimbursements to the PGUs, (3) provides tangible and quantifiable economic benefits to customers, and (4) is in the public interest, and therefore the Commission issued the Financing Order that, among other things, authorizes (i) the issuer to issue bonds secured by the CRR property; (ii) the creation of the CRR property in favor of the issuer and the pledge of the property by the issuer to the bonds' payment, (iii) the irrevocable non-bypassable charge to pay principal of, interest on, and associated financing costs of such bonds, and (iii) each petitioning utility to bill and collect the charge from its customers, as collection agent on behalf of the issuer, until the bonds are paid in full.

Similar to other UCRC securitizations we rate, this transaction benefits from the inclusion of a non-impairment pledge from the State in the Securitization Law, which strongly protects the CRR property backing the bonds. The law provides that the issuer must include this pledge in any documentation relating to the bonds. The Securitization Law provides that the CRR property created under the Financing Order vests ab initio in the issuer meaning that the issuer owns the property once the bonds are issued. Therefore, unlike most UCRC transactions, there is no sale of the asset to the issuer and therefore the Securitization Law and Financing Order do not contain the typical true sale provisions.

Unique to this transaction, the Securitization Law, in accordance with the Texas Government Code, requires the issuer to submit the bonds to the Texas Attorney General for approval and subsequent registration by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, and thereafter, the bonds so approved and the revenues pledged to their payment shall be valid and incontestable in any court in the State or other forum. The approval of the bonds by the Texas Attorney General enhances the legal protection to bondholders against potential future legal challenges, and the strength of the state pledge.

The CRR property backing the bonds applies to all existing and future customers served by the PGUs and successor utilities. Pursuant to the Financing Order, the charge is a uniform rate applied to a customer's volumetric consumption of natural gas paid by all customers served by the PGUs, regardless of customer class. Therefore, all customers will pay the same rate. The Financing Order, coupled with the Securitization Law, provides that the charge is non-bypassable. Non-bypassable means that the issuer is entitled to impose, bill, collect, and receive the charge from all existing and future customers receiving natural gas service from the nine PGUs or their successors (regardless of the amount), and the customers are obligated to continue paying the charge as long as the bonds remain outstanding. Additionally, the charge cannot be modified or avoided by any customer, even if the customer elects to purchase natural gas from an alternative natural gas provider or materially changes usage. There are no exceptions to the non-bypassability of the charge.

The transaction benefits from the size and diversity of the LPGUs' ratepayer bases. The LPGUs own and operate natural gas distribution networks to provide natural gas service across the vast majority of Texas. In 2021, the LPGUs delivered 181,889 million cubic feet (MMcf) of natural gas to residential customers, accounting for 86.1% of the total residential natural gas consumption in Texas. In addition, as of December 2021, the nine PGUs provided natural gas service to around 4.4 million customers in Texas and we expect Texas' population growth to be around 5%-6% over the next five years. The large and geographically diversified ratepayer base reduces the risk of meaningful cash flow disruption.

Since the charge is based on natural gas consumption, a key economic risk to the transaction is a significant decline in natural gas sales volumes of the PGUs' ratepayer bases. The true-up adjustment mechanism mitigates this risk. The likelihood of a severe decline in natural gas volumes of the PGUs is low, owing to (1) our expectations for above-average economic, population, household formation, and customer growth in the service areas, (2) the low likelihood of the State taking future measures to restrict natural gas usage as the natural gas industry being an integral part of Texas' economy, (3) Texas passed HB 17 in 2021, which prohibits a regulatory authority, planning authority, or political subdivision from adopting ordinances, regulations, or other measures that bans, limits, or prohibits the connection of natural gas utility service to be delivered to customers, and (4) the low likelihood of customers switching away from natural gas to other energy sources, whether voluntarily or as a result of future state and/or federal laws, rules, or regulations, that impose restrictions on the use of natural gas in all or part of the PGUs' service areas, as well as the high costs of switching to other energy sources, which will incentivize customers to continue using natural gas. The relatively short scheduled maturity of the bonds of 16 years mitigates the likelihood that the transaction will be exposed to such laws, rules, or regulations.

Similar to most electric UCRC transactions, the charge is consumption based. Therefore, the charge collections will vary with consumption variability throughout the year, which could expose the transaction to the risk of charge collections falling short of scheduled principal and interest due on the bonds. Natural gas consumption fluctuates during the year, with the largest share of gas being consumed in the three months of winter. However, the mandatory true-up adjustment mechanism mitigates this risk. The mechanism will ensure that estimated charge collections will be sufficient to timely (1) pay all interest and scheduled principal due on the bonds, (2) replenish the reserve subaccount and issuer expense reserve account to their respective required levels, and (3) pay all other ongoing fees and expenses due under the indenture (the Periodic Payment Requirement) over the two ensuing semi-annual periods to factor in the seasonality of gas consumption and the corresponding revenue over a full year. The transaction structure reserves excess charge collections at the end of the priority of payments pursuant to the indenture, and therefore, excess collections for the April payment date corresponding to the high consumption months will be available to cover the Periodic Payment Requirement due on the bonds on the October payment date corresponding to the low consumption months. In addition, the charge is cross collateralized, meaning a shortfall in charge collections by one or more customers or PGUs will be supplemented by adjusting the charge through the true-up adjustment mechanism payable by all customers of all nine PGUs. Moreover, any collections from customers who make partial payments will be applied first to any outstanding securitization charges prior to the satisfaction of any other charges included on such customers' bills.

The share of natural gas sales volume delivered to residential customers served by the LPGUs is relatively high, compared with that for most electric UCRC securitizations we rate, a credit positive. Large commercial and industrial customers are more likely to switch their energy source, compared with residential customers, because they are more likely to receive incentives from utilities for switching. Residential customers in Texas, on the other hand, are facing high costs for switching from natural gas to cleaner energy sources, such as electricity. To switch away from natural gas to electricity, not only will residential customers need to pay for replacement appliances, but following the switch, these customers will likely face higher energy bills, owing to Texas' natural gas historically being cheaper than electricity on an energy equivalent basis. In addition, the customers of the largest two electric companies in Texas, Oncor and CenterPoint, which also serve the majority of the PGUs' customers, will have securitization charges assessed on customers on a kilowatt-hour basis. Therefore, customers will not avoid paying securitization charges by switching to electricity. Furthermore, the low natural gas volume exposure to industrial consumers of around 4% is a credit positive because energy consumption by industrial consumers is more volatile compared with other types of consumers owing to consumption by industrial operations being more closely tied to the business cycle.

The Securitization Law and Financing Order authorize a mandatory, uncapped formulaic true-up adjustment mechanism, which is the key form of credit enhancement supporting the bonds. The true-up adjustment mechanism mandatorily adjusts the charge at least annually to ensure projected charge collections, across all LPGUs, in amounts sufficient to make timely payments on the bonds and associated ongoing financing costs, and to replenish any draws on the reserve subaccount until the bonds are repaid in full. Additionally, the Financing Order authorizes more frequent mandatory interim true-up adjustments to the charge as long as the bonds are outstanding to ensure projected charge collections, across all LPGUs, in amounts sufficient to make timely payments on the bonds and associated ongoing financing costs, and to replenish any draws on the reserve subaccount until the bonds are repaid in full. Unlike other UCRC transactions, the interim true-up adjustments to the charge are mandatory in the event certain performance trigger events occur, as required by the central servicing agreement, but cannot occur more frequently than quarterly. The true-up adjustments to the charge are calculated based on normalized natural gas sales volumes from the LPGUs, defined in the Financing Order as each of Atmos, CERC, TGS, and any PGU or successor utility whose normalized sales volumes exceed 2.0% of the total aggregate normalized sales volumes among all PGUs, and each of the initial three LPGUs will remain LPGUs even if, in the future, its sales volume ceases to exceed 2.0% of the aggregate sales volumes among all PGUs. Since the estimated charge collections for the LPGUs alone will be sufficient to provide for the timely payment of the bonds, charge collections from the small PGUs will provide additional coverage.

UPC, wholly owned by the Sisung Group, is the central servicer and the PGUs are the collection agents of the CRR property backing the bonds. The central servicer has limited responsibilities, which include performing the true-up adjustments to the charge based on gas volume projections from the LPGUs and delivering the related true-up adjustment letters to the Commission to adjust the charge. The central servicer does not collect or hold any funds related to the transaction. UPC has almost a 30-year track record of providing financial services including in providing utility rate related services, including calculation of customer rates, and extensive experience in analyzing the operations and records of utility companies in the representation of states' public service commissions for a number of purposes, including matters related to the issuance and ongoing servicing of regulated utilities' storm securitization bonds. The PGUs, as collection agents, are responsible for billing and collecting the charge from their customers, remitting charge collections to the indenture trustee, and calculating historical and forecasting future natural gas consumption. The initial LPGUs are Atmos, CERC, and TGS, a Division of ONE Gas, which in 2021, accounted for 98.5% of the total annual sales volume of the PGUs and 98.1% of the number of customers of the PGUs. The LPGUs are large, fully regulated natural gas utilities, together operating in the vast majority of Texas. Each LPGU's credit profile is supported by their fully regulated, low-risk, natural gas local distribution companies, and is subject to extensive oversight. TGS is a large division of ONE Gas and a meaningful driver behind the credit quality of ONE Gas. Each LPGU has a long operating history, with over 115 years of experience in billing and collecting gas usage charges from its consumer base, including calculating and implementing rates and charges and billing those amounts to customers. The likelihood of a disruption in servicing of the CRR property backing the bonds is remote. As natural gas usage and billing are essential services, the State of Texas has a high incentive to not allow the PGUs' operations to be interrupted. In addition, the size and scale of the LPGUs' servicing platforms is large, with substantial servicing revenues, a large employee base and franchise value. Moreover, if the central servicer defaults on its obligation to file a true up adjustment in accordance with the servicing agreement, the Commission is required to promptly take all actions necessary to adjust the charge and all necessary related actions, in accordance with the Financing Order, including adjusting the charge, to ensure the timely payment of the bonds.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Utility Cost Recovery Charge Securitizations Methodology" published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396216. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Down

Factors or circumstances that could drive the rating down are a significant decline in natural gas sales volumes of the PGUs' ratepayer bases, unanticipated consumer delinquencies and defaults, laws or regulations that will significantly restrict natural gas usage, extreme weather fluctuations, or natural disasters or pandemics affecting the ability of the collection agents to accurately forecast natural gas consumption.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Tracy Rice

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Ramallo

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

