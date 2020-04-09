Moody's assigns Aaa (sf) to UK auto ABS Notes issued by Silver Arrow S.A., acting for and on behalf of its Compartment Silver Arrow UK 2020-1

GBP 497.0 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of UK auto leases
London, 09 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive
rating to Notes issued by Silver Arrow S.A., acting
for and on behalf of its Compartment Silver Arrow UK 2020-1:
....GBP 497.0 million Class A Compartment
Silver Arrow UK 2020-1 Notes due December 2025, Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Moody's has not assigned any ratings to the GBP 181.2 million Class
B Compartment Silver Arrow UK 2020-1 Notes due December 2025 and
to the GBP 5.4 million Subordinated Loan due December 2025.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The transaction is a static cash securitisation of hire purchase ("HP"),
Personal contract purchase ("PCP") receivables and related residual value
cash flows extended by Mercedes-Benz Financial Services UK Limited
("MBFS UK") (not rated) (ultimately owned by Daimler AG (A3 On review
for downgrade/P-2 (Senior Unsecured)) to obligors located in the
UK.
As at February 2020, the pool cut shows 35,933 non-delinquent
contracts with a weighted average seasoning of 16 months. The portfolio
is collateralized by approximately 68% new cars and 32%
used cars, and the financed vehicles are Mercedes-Benz and
Smart vehicles. PCP agreements constitute approximately 90%
and HP agreements approximately 10% of the portfolio. PCP
agreements include a final balloon payment and permit obligors to return
their vehicle at the end of the contract in lieu of total payment.
Therefore, portfolio cash flows result from fixed lease instalment
cash flows (approx. 44%) and residual value cash flows at
the end of the PCP agreement (approx. 56%).
In addition, the underlying obligors may exercise the right of Voluntary
Termination ("VT") as per the Consumer Credit Act, whereby
an obligor has the option to return the vehicle to the originator as long
as the obligor has made payments equal to at least one half of the total
amount payable under the contract. If the obligor returns the vehicle,
the issuer may be exposed to additional residual value risk.
This transaction features a "PCP/VT Deficit Rebate",
whereby MBFS UK will pay to the issuer any shortfall in the vehicle sale
for receivables becoming subject to VT or PCP handback. We have
given partial credit to this feature in our expected case assumptions.
According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from credit strengths
such as: (i) the granularity of the portfolio; (ii) static
structure; (iii) financial strength and securitisation experience
of the originator; and (iv) the PCP/VT Deficit Rebate described above.
However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit
challenges such as: (i) residual value risk; (ii) a high degree
of linkage to the originator and servicer MBFS UK; and (iii) commingling
risk.
Various mitigants have been put in place in the transaction structure,
such as credit enhancement provided through subordination, excess
spread and a non-amortising liquidity reserve also available to
cover portfolio losses at maturity of the transaction. Collections
are commingled at the servicer account during monthly collection periods.
The resulting commingling risk is partially mitigated by: (i) the
current rating of the servicer's ultimate parent Daimler AG; (ii)
a declaration of trust over the servicer's collection account in
favor of the issuer; and (iii) a change in the cash sweeping mechanism
upon a rating trigger linked to Daimler AG.
Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on:
(i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of receivables; (ii)
historical performance on defaults and recoveries from Q1 2013 to Q4 2019;
(iii) the credit enhancement provided by subordination, excess spread
and cash reserve; (iv) the liquidity support available in the transaction
by way of the cash reserve, principal to pay interest; and
(v) the legal and structural aspects of the transaction.
The automotive sector is undergoing a technology-driven transformation
which will have credit implications for auto finance portfolios.
Technological obsolescence shifts in demand patterns and changes in government
policy will result in some segments experiencing greater volatility in
the level of recoveries, residual values and voluntary terminations
compared to that seen historically. For example, Diesel engines
have declined in popularity and older engine types face restrictions in
certain metropolitan areas. Additional scenario analysis has been
factored into our rating assumptions for certain segments of the portfolio.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the UK economy as well as the effects
that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus,
will have on the performance of consumer assets. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is
a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide
an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts
is unusually high.
MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS
Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime mean loss rate of 1.8%
and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 9.5% related
to lessee receivables. The mean loss rate captures our expectations
of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the
PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of
a severe recession scenario. Mean loss rate and PCE are parameters
used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution
curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario
in its ABSROM cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.
Portfolio expected losses of 1.8% are in line with the EMEA
Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation
for defaults, of 4.0%, and recoveries,
of 55%. Taking into account: (i) historical performance
of the loan book of the originator including voluntary terminations;
(ii) benchmark transactions; and (iii) other qualitative considerations.
PCE of 9.5% is in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and
is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by historical
portfolio performance and benchmarking.
Moody's determined the Aaa RV CE of 16% to account for the residual
value market risk. RV CE captures additional portfolio losses which
would arise on the securitised RV receivables following a decline in the
market prices of used cars in a severe recession environment in case payments
from the guarantor are not available (e.g. originator insolvency).
PCP contracts permit lessees to return their vehicle at the end of the
lease in lieu of the final payment, which is not a default and thus
is not captured in the loss assumptions for the lease receivables described
in the previous section. The sum of the RV CE and the credit enhancement
for the lessee receivables, as described above, determines
the total credit enhancement that is needed to be consistent with each
Notes rating.
In deriving the RV CE Moody's assumes a haircut to the portfolios forecasted
used car prices of 38.5% for the Aaa (sf) rated Notes taking
into account: (i) robustness of RV setting; (ii) good track
record of car sales; and (iii) comparatively low diversification
of brands in the RV portfolio. The haircut is lower than the EMEA
Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which
is mainly driven by: (i) the originator's quality to set residual
values; (ii) the financial strength of the manufacturer; and
(iii) portfolio composition.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in
March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111163.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating:
Factors that may cause a downgrade of the rating of the Notes include
a worsening in the overall performance of the pool, or a meaningful
deterioration of the credit profile of the servicer or originator.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Frank Medrisch
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Anthony Parry
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454