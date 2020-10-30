Moody's assigns Aaa to $16,000,000 Bernalillo County, New Mexico, Multifamily Tax-Exempt Mortgage backed Bonds (M-TEMS), (Ceja Vista Senior Apartments Project), Series 2020 (FN)

New York, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a Aaa rating
to the proposed $16,000,000 Bernalillo County,
New Mexico, Multifamily Tax-Exempt Mortgage backed Bonds
(M-TEMS), (Ceja Vista Senior Apartments Project), Series
2020 (FN).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aaa rating of this forward MTEM transaction is based on the high credit
quality of the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae,
Aaa stable) mortgage-backed security (MBS) and strong legal structure
where principal and interest are passed through to bondholders monthly.
Fannie Mae is providing a forward commitment to guaranty the permanent
financing by issuing the MBS after the construction phase is complete.
Cash flow projections demonstrate that total trustee-held monies
in the revenue fund, bond proceeds fund and collateral fund,
including investment earnings thereon, will be sufficient for full
and timely debt service payments through and including the MBS delivery
deadline (expected in June 2023) and through final bond maturity upon
conversion. Prior to the acquisition of the MBS, bond proceeds
will be invested in US treasuries and other eligible investments.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
• Not applicable
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
• A downgrade of the credit enhancement (Fannie Mae) or counterparties
providing investments
• Cash flow projections that demonstrate revenue insufficiency
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are special limited obligations of the issuer payable solely
from the trust estate. Initially, bondholder security is
provided by bond proceeds and lender funds on deposit with the trustee.
Upon acquisition of the MBS, bondholder security is provided by
Fannie Mae's guarantee to pay regularly scheduled interest and principal
regardless of the actual performance of the underlying mortgage loan (provided
by PNC Bank, National Association (Fannie Mae DUS Lender) to Ceja
Vista Senior Apartments LLLP (borrower)). All revenues and issuer's
rights under the financing agreement are additionally pledged to bondholders.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The bonds will finance the acquisition, construction, rehabilitation
and equipping of a 156-unit multifamily residential rental housing
project (Ceja Vista Senior Apartments located in Bernalillo County,
New Mexico) through the purchase of the MBS.
PROFILE
The bonds are expected to be delivered in November 2020 and will bear
interest at a fixed rate equal to the pass-through rate on the
MBS. If the MBS will not be purchased by the MBS delivery deadline,
the bonds are subject to mandatory redemption five calendar days later
unless the borrower extends the MBS delivery deadline. Extension
of the deadline requires the borrower to deposit preference proof funds
sufficient to pay interest until the new delivery deadline and deliver
cash flow projections demonstrating sufficiency. The initial source
of funds to pay negative arbitrage until MBS acquisition is an advance
from the underwriter (Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated)
to the borrower.
Prior to the acquisition of the MBS, the legal structure provides
for a closed system where bond proceeds will not be disbursed to the borrower
unless an equal or greater amount is deposited to the collateral fund
from disbursements of loan proceeds consisting of eligible funds.
A reasoned bankruptcy opinion, provided by Tiber Hudson LLC,
identifies mitigants to preference and automatic stay risks associated
with a bankruptcy filing of the borrower, underwriter and lenders
contributing eligible funds on the borrower's behalf.
Following the acquisition of the MBS, the trustee will receive monthly
MBS payments in an amount sufficient to meet all debt service requirements.
Cash flow projections assume that all fees are paid outside of the trust
indenture and that funds not invested in US Treasuries earn 0%
reinvestment rate. The bond program will have an asset-to-debt
ratio of 100% upon acquisition of the MBS, and it will remain
at 100% until maturity due to the pass-through structure
of the transaction. Principal and interest earned from the MBS
will mirror debt service on the bonds.
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Stand-alone
Housing Bond Programs Secured by Credit-Enhanced Mortgages Methodology
published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1142797.
An additional methodology used in this rating was Pre-refunded
and Escrow-backed Transactions Methodology published in August
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1227034.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Timothy J. Mone
Analyst
Public Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
David A. Parsons
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Public Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653