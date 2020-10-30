Moody's assigns Aaa to $3,172,000 Ohio Housing Finance Agency, Multifamily Housing Mortgage-Backed Bonds (M-TEBS) (Ohio Village Apartments Project) 2020 Series A

New York, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a Aaa rating to the proposed $3,172,000 Ohio Housing Finance Agency, Multifamily Housing Mortgage-Backed Bonds (M-TEBS), (Ohio Village Apartments Project), 2020 Series A.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating of this immediate MTEB transaction is based on the high credit quality of the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae, Aaa stable) mortgage-backed security (MBS) and strong legal structure where principal and interest are passed through to bondholders monthly. Cash flow projections demonstrate sufficient revenues to pay full and timely debt service through maturity. The initial source of funds to pay negative arbitrage until MBS acquisition (expected by December 2020) is eligible funds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

• Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

• A downgrade of the credit enhancement (Fannie Mae)

• Cash flow projections that demonstrate revenue insufficiency

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special limited obligations of the issuer payable solely from the trust estate. Initially, bondholder security is provided by the mortgage loan provided by Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital, LLC (Fannie Mae DUS lender) to the borrower in an amount equal to bond principal and a portion of bond proceeds on deposit with the trustee in the collateral security fund. Bond proceeds (other than amounts deposited into the collateral security fund) are not part of the trust estate securing the bonds. Upon acquisition of the MBS, bondholder security is provided by Fannie Mae's guarantee to pay regularly scheduled interest and principal regardless of the actual performance of the underlying mortgage loan to Ohio Village Limited Partnership (borrower). All revenues and issuer's rights (except for certain Reserved Rights unrelated to payment of principal and interest on the Bonds) under the financing agreement are additionally pledged to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will finance a portion of the acquisition, rehabilitation and equipping of a low and moderate income multifamily rental housing facility known as the Ohio Village Apartments through the purchase of the MBS.

PROFILE

The bonds are expected to be delivered in November 2020 and will bear interest at a fixed rate equal to the pass-through rate on the MBS. If the MBS will not be purchased by the MBS delivery deadline, the bonds are subject to mandatory redemption within five days of such date unless the borrower extends the MBS delivery deadline. Extension of the deadline requires the borrower to deposit preference proof funds sufficient to pay interest until the new MBS delivery deadline.

Following the acquisition of the MBS, the trustee will receive monthly MBS payments in an amount sufficient to meet all debt service requirements. Cash flow projections assume that all fees are paid outside of the trust indenture and that funds not invested in US Treasuries earn 0% reinvestment rate. The bond program will have an asset-to-debt ratio of not less than 100% and remain at 100% until maturity due to the pass-through structure of the transaction. Principal and interest earned from the MBS will mirror debt service on the bonds.

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Stand-alone Housing Bond Programs Secured by Credit-Enhanced Mortgages Methodology published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1142797. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

