Moody's assigns Aaa to Alamo Community College District, TX's GOLT bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to Alamo Community College District, TX's $51.8 million Limited Tax Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the Aaa pledge specific rating and Aaa rating on the district's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. The pledge specific rating reflects Moody's assessment of the district's implied unlimited general obligation pledge, however, no debt is associated with this security. The outlook remains stable. Following this sale, the district will have approximately $829.2 million of GOLT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa pledge specific rating is based on the college's large and robust tax base anchored by the City of San Antonio (Aaa stable) and recent enrollment decline due to the coronavirus pandemic. The rating also reflects the district's healthy finances and strong operating performance, bolstered by growing property tax revenue and significant additional liquidity from investments with maturities longer than one year. The rating further incorporates the district's manageable debt burden and low pension liability.

The lack of distinction between the Aaa pledge specific rating and Aaa GOLT rating is based on the substantial headroom under the tax rate limit. The district is limited to a total property tax of $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation pursuant to local referendum. The district currently levies a total tax rate of $1.49 per $1,000 and has 258% headroom for debt service based on the total requirements of maintenance tax and dedicated levy supported debt.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's tax base will continue to experience steady growth and the financial position will remain strong, supported by favorable property tax performance. The outlook further incorporates our expectation that the debt burden will remain manageable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Substantial and sustained declines in financial position/liquidity

- Long term trend of enrollment declines without necessary budget cuts to maintain healthy budgetary performance - Material declines in assessed valuation

LEGAL SECURITY

The notes are payable from a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax levied on all property within the district within the limits specified by law. The outstanding limited tax bonds are payable from a dedicated debt service tax levy while the notes are payable from the district's maintenance tax levy. Both levies are subject to a combined $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation (AV) limitation on the total tax rate imposed by local referendum.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The notes will be used to design, construct, improve, acquire, and equip new and existing facilities in the district and the purchase of the necessary sites therefor.

PROFILE

Alamo Community College District is a multi-college system that primarily serves San Antonio. The district operates five comprehensive two-year colleges with an unduplicated enrollment of 70,000 as of fiscal 2021.

