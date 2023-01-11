Moody's assigns Aaa to Austin ISD, TX's GOULT Bonds, Series 2023

New York, January 11, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa underlying rating to Austin Independent School District, TX's $557.4 million Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2023 (Non-PSF). Moody's maintains the district's Aaa issuer rating and the Aaa underlying rating on its outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. The outlook on the district's underlying ratings is stable. Post issuance, the district will have roughly $2 billion of GOULT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the district's large local economy with notable institutional presence, above-average adjusted income indices and strong full value per capita. While the three-year enrollment trend is negative, the pace of decline should moderate as the pandemic abates. The district has strong financial operations despite being subject to large and growing wealth recapture payments back to the state. Although available reserve metrics are below peers, they are much stronger compared to the district's true operations net of the recapture payment and have stabilized with the help of significant federal stimulus funding. The rating also reflects the district's growing, but manageable long-term liabilities and fixed cost profiles.

The Aaa assigned to the district's general obligation unlimited tax bonds is the same as the district's issuer rating, based on its unlimited property tax pledge dedicated to pay debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying ratings is based on the strength of the local economy coupled with our expectation that its sophisticated and forward-looking management team will manage growing recapture payments in order to achieve structurally balanced financial operations and maintain satisfactory reserves. Additionally, the stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's long term liabilities and fixed costs will remain manageable in comparison to its growing operating revenue.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Weakened financial performance leading to erosion of reserves

- Continued trend of declining enrollment without corresponding expenditure management - Significant increase in long-term liabilities or fixed costs - Weakened property wealth or resident incomes

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from a dedicated ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of the bonds will be used for the design, construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of school buildings and stadium facilities in accordance to the 2022 bond election. The proceeds will be used to upgrade technology and purchase new school buses as well.

PROFILE

Austin Independent School District is a public school district located within Travis County (Aaa stable) in central Texas (Aaa stable). The district provides K-12 educational services to the Austin, TX (Aa1 stable) area; its boundaries extend several miles beyond the corporate limits of the city to the north and south, but there are small areas to the east and west where the city limits extend beyond the district's boundaries. In 2022, the district's enrollment was roughly 75,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

