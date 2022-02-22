Moody's assigns Aaa to Baltimore County, MD's GOULT bonds; Aa1 to COPs & MIG1 to 2022 BANs; outlook stable

New York, February 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa rating to Baltimore County's (MD) $225 million Baltimore County Consolidated Public Improvement Bonds - 2022 Series and a Aa1 rating to the county's $100 million Certificates of Participation (Equipment Acquisition Program) Series 2022. Additionally, Moody's assigned a MIG1 rating to the county's $150 million Baltimore County Metropolitan District Bond Anticipation Notes (BANs) - 2022 Series. Moody's maintains the Aaa rating on the county's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt, and Aa1 to the county's outstanding Certificates of Participation (COPs). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa GOULT rating reflects the county's large and diverse tax base that benefits from its proximity to the District of Columbia (Aaa stable), an improved reserve position net of bond proceeds held in reserves, a significant debt burden that will remain elevated given additional capital plans, and moderate pension liabilities. The rating also incorporates the county's overall governance and implemented financial policies and revenue enhancements that will likely provide additional operating flexibility.

The Aa1 COPs rating is one-notch off the county's GOULT rating, reflecting the risk associated with annual appropriation, which is partially mitigated by the essentiality of the leased assets (heavy machinery utilized for public works projects).

The MIG 1 short term rating reflects the county's strong fundamental credit quality, reflected in its Aaa stable long-term credit rating, sufficient liquidity, and demonstrated strong market access and the likelihood of future market access.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation of continued tax base growth given ongoing commercial and residential development and the county's position as an economic anchor in the region. The outlook also incorporates the likelihood that the county's financial position will remain stable given an influx of federal and state funds as well as growth in major operating revenues. While the county's reserves include bonds proceeds that may skew actual liquidity, the county's reserve position has improved and should remain in compliance with its 10% fund balance target.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Declines in reserves and/or liquidity

- Increase in debt burden (GOULT)

- Failure to maintain improved debt service coverage on the county's Metropolitan District Enterprise (GOULT)

- Downgrade of the county's GOULT rating (COPs & BANs)

LEGAL SECURITY

The county's GOULT bonds and BANs are secured by the county's full faith and credit pledge, payable from the county's ability to levy ad valorem taxes without limitation upon all assessable property within the county's boundaries.

The COPs are secured by the county's pledge to annually appropriate lease payments sufficient for debt service coverage and the county's obligation under a conditional purchase agreement to pay all expenses associated with the installation, operation and maintenance of equipment (heavy equipment and vehicles for use within the county's public works and property management, fire trucks, medic units, public safety equipment, and information technology hardware for various departments).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the 2022 BANs will be used to finance the design and construction, purchase or acquisition of the water supply, sewerage, and drainage systems.

Proceeds from the 2022 Series Consolidated Public Improvement Bonds will retire the county's outstanding Series 2021 BANs ($205 million) and finance various county capital projects.

Proceeds from the 2022 Series COPs will finance equipment purchases that will be utilized within the county's public works and property management departments.

PROFILE

Baltimore County is situated in the geographic center of the state of Maryland (Aaa stable), surrounding the city of Baltimore (Aa2 stable) almost entirely. Encompassing 612 square miles, the county provides a wide range of municipal services, including education and public safety, to a population of about 854,500.

