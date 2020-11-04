Moody's assigns Aaa to Bellevue, WA's 2020 limited tax GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, November 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa ratings to the City of Bellevue, Washington's $11 million Limited Tax General Obligation Refunding Bonds, 2020A and $40 million Limited Tax General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Lodging Tax Pledge), 2020B. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the city's Aaa issuer rating, as well as the Aaa ratings on the city's $249.4 million in outstanding limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating, which we treat as equivalent to an unlimited tax general obligation pledge, considers the city's very large and wealthy tax base within King County (Aaa stable) and adjacent to the City of Seattle (Aaa stable). Although the region's economy has been significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the city's tax base shows continued growth and unemployment is significantly lower than the state or nation because of the high proportion of white-collar jobs held by residents that can be performed remotely. The city's financial profile is strong and benefits from a diverse revenue stream and a sophisticated and pro-active management team that is addressing the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The city's liabilities, including debt, pension and OPEB, are modest and manageable.

The absence of a rating distinction between the city's issuer and limited tax general obligation ratings reflects the strength and broadness of the full faith and credit pledge in Washington, which Moody's rates at the same level as an unlimited tax general obligation pledge.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the city's currently strong financial profile will provide some cushion from the effects of the coronavirus. While we expect depressed levels of general economic activity to result in lower overall tax revenue for the city, we also expect that the city's management team will find ways to address projected revenue shortfalls in ways that allow the city to maintain an overall healthy financial profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material weakening of the city's financial profile, including sustained declines in reserve levels and/or liquidity

-Severe or protracted contraction of the city's tax base

-Substantial increase in the city's financial leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The limited tax general obligation bonds are secured by the city's full faith, credit, and resources and pledge to levy taxes annually within the constitutional and statutory tax limitation provided by law without a vote of the people.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2020A bonds will be used to refund for savings certain outstanding maturities of the city's LTGO bonds issued in 2010. The 2020B bonds will be used to defease the city's outstanding Convention Center Authority Special Obligation Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 1994.

PROFILE

The City of Bellevue is a full-service city located in King County to the east of the Seattle across Lake Washington. The city has a residential population of approximately 148,100. The city is governed under a council-manager form of government.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

