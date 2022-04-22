Moody's assigns Aaa to Bergen County NJ's GOULT bonds and MIG 1 to its notes; outlook stable

New York, April 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to Bergen, NJ's $4.4 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022 consisting of $2.2 million County College Bonds, Series 2022A and

$2.2 million County College Bonds, Series 2022B (County College Bond Act, P.L. 1971, c.12). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a MIG 1 to the county's $88.7 million Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2022 consisting of a $69.3 million Tax-Exempt Bond Anticipation Note, Series 2022A and a $19.5 million Taxable Bond Anticipation Note, Series 2022B. Moody's maintains the Aaa rating on the county's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and guaranteed debt. The county has approximately $1.4 billion in debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The county's Aaa rating reflects its large, wealthy tax base, satisfactory finances and favorable location.

The MIG 1 short-term rating reflects the county's strong fundamental credit quality, reflected in its Aaa stable long-term credit rating and an established record of market access.

The county was amongst the harder hit by the pandemic. Favorably, the county received a substantial amount of CARES Act funding and will receive more from ARPA. Management also took strong budgetary action to address these issues and, as a result, the county still ran a surplus in 2020. Audited 2021 results are not available but management reports another surplus as the county continues to show economic resilience.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the county's finances will remain resilient due to conservative budgeting, a healthy local economy, and material federal aid.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained structural imbalance leading to material draws in reserves

- Material tax base declines/deteriorating resident wealth and income

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the notes and bonds is secured by the county's pledge of its full faith and credit backed by its legal obligation to levy ad valorem tax on all taxable property for the payment of debt service without limit as to rate or amount.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to finance various capital projects for the Bergen Community College.

The proceeds of the tax-exempt note will be used to refund the county's $53.5 million Tax-Exempt Bond Anticipation Note dated June 10, 2021 and to obtain $12.4 million in new money to finance various capital projects.

The proceeds of the taxable note will be used to refund the county's $19 million Taxable Bond Anticipation Note dated June 10, 2021 and to obtain $475,000 in new money to finance various capital projects for the county hospital.

PROFILE

Located in northern New Jersey (general obligation A2 stable), across the Hudson River from New York City (Aa2 stable), Bergen County is the largest county by population in the state covering 70 municipalities with a population of approximately 931,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Douglas Goldmacher

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicolanne Serrano

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

